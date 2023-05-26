Hexcel Expands Engineered Core Operations Plant for Lightweight Composites in Morocco

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
Hexcel Corporation announces the opening of a completed expansion at its engineered core operations plant in Morocco to meet the growing demand for lightweight advanced composite materials for the aerospace industry.
The 13,000-square-meter expansion in the Midparc Free Trade Zone in Casablanca has doubled the size of the plant to 24,000-square meters. In addition, employment is expected to increase at the site from 145 employees to about 400 by 2026.
Aligns With Its Commitment to Sustainability
The Casablanca facility is part of Hexcel’s ongoing worldwide investment to create a diversified and robust global supply chain to support aerospace customers’ growing demand for engineered core. At the plant, which began production in 2018, Hexcel transforms lightweight honeycomb materials into engineered core parts that are used for structural reinforcement and lightweighting in aerospace applications, including aircraft structures, engine nacelles and helicopter blades.
Hexcel’s investment aligns with its commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint, installing solar panels that cover more than 20% of the plant’s annual electricity requirements.
Thierry Merlot, Hexcel president – Aerospace for Europe, MEA/AP & Industrial, said, “Hexcel celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. In fact, in 1948, two engineers developed honeycomb technology, the raw material for our Engineered Core machined parts at the Casablanca site. I am therefore even more delighted to inaugurate this extension on the 75-year anniversary, in the presence of our customers, the Ministry, and all the members of the local community, whom I warmly thank for their support over many years. The proximity of our customers, the trust of the local authorities, and the qualification of the workforce were major assets for a successful project.
”
Ryad Mezzour, minister of Industry & Trade said, “Hexcel’s decision to expand its presence at Midparc is a testament to the aerospace industry’s resilience, competitiveness, and worldwide reputation. As a company, we are committed to supporting this project, not just to meet the increasing demand for composite products but also to generate employment opportunities for the future of Morocco. Through the adoption of advanced technology and a decarbonized, circular industrial base, we aim to further strengthen Morocco's competitiveness in the global market. We are proud to be part of this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry and look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success
.”
Hamid Benbrahim El Andaloussi, president of Midparc, said “The extension of the Hexcel plant at Midparc demonstrates Hexcel’s renewed trust for the Morocco aeronautical base and its potential for future development. We are proud of the quality of the partnership developed over more than 5 years between Hexcel and Midparc, which confirms the importance of Midparc's business model.
”
Source: Hexcel