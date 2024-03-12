HEXPOL TPE Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis for its Sustainability Efforts

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
In recognition of its commitment to sustainable development, international polymer compounding group HEXPOL TPE has received a platinum rating from EcoVadis for its Manchester, UK site.
Highlights Commitment to Responsible Business Practices
The platinum rating puts HEXPOL TPE’s UK site in the top 99th
percentile, or top 1 percent, of companies assessed by EcoVadis. The assessment methodology covers performance across 21 performance indicators in four themes. These include environmental, labor, and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.
EcoVadis is an independent assessment organization that evaluates companies’ sustainability performance. Their universal scorecard rates performance by assessing a company’s policies, actions, and results, as well as inputs from third-party professionals and external stakeholders.
“This recognition highlights HEXPOL TPE’s commitment to sustainability, ethics, and responsible business practices,
" Klas Dannäs, sustainability director, HEXPOL TPE.
“We’ve been working with EcoVadis since 2021. I’m proud that we’ve been awarded a platinum rating for 2024. But our work never stops, we strive to continuously improve our sustainability management performance and enable positive impact in the polymer industry,
” Mark Clayton, managing director, HEXPOL TPE Ltd.
Source: HEXPOL TPE