OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Huntsman Launches New Polyurethane Foam Systems to Protect EV Batteries
Industry News

Huntsman Launches New Polyurethane Foam Systems to Protect EV Batteries

Published on 2024-04-25. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive   

Huntsman Launches New Polyurethane Foam Systems to Protect EV BatteriesAutomotive experts from Huntsman have added a series of new lightweight, durable polyurethane foam technologies to the company’s battery solutions portfolio.

These have been developed for the potting and fixation of cells mounted in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The new range also includes products that can be used as a moldable encapsulant in battery modules or packs. 

Safeguards EV Batteries in Case of Impact or a Thermal Event


The new SHOKLESSfoam systems can offer a flexible choice for helping to safeguard the structural integrity of EV batteries in case of impact or a thermal event. The product family includes a range of low to high density foams. These can be used via common polyurethane dispensing processes and can offer a wide processing window for extra handling flexibility. 

These new solutions can help provide thermal as well as structural protection at a cell, module, or pack level combined with fast processability compared to non-polyurethane alternatives. The moldable encapsulant version of the SHOKLESSsystem can further expand design and manufacturing options for EV battery manufacturers and OEMs.

With robust mechanical properties, the new SHOKLESSsystems can offer very good compression and tensile performance with high elongation to failure. Elastic performance can remain stable at different operating temperatures ranging from -35°C to 80°C*. The new systems have also been developed to be easy to work with thanks to their low viscosity and ability to cure quickly at low temperatures.

Alex Stepuk, Global Market Segment leader Automotive at Huntsman, said, “As the drive to create more electric vehicles continues to accelerate, we are applying our know-how to the challenges facing automotive manufacturers and developing new products that help to address clearly identifiable gaps in the market. We are delighted to extend the breadth of our SHOKLESS™ portfolio into the electric vehicle battery sector.

Compatible with a Number of Different Manufacturing Methods


SHOKLESSpolyurethane systems are generally compatible with a number of different manufacturing methods such as open- and closed-pour (injection) and cold-cure molding. Certain products in the range can also be dispensed with high pressure equipment. Huntsman also offers simulation and modeling capabilities that can help customers customize and optimize processing parameters, and the structural and thermal performance of the materials, so they can get the very best out of the SHOKLESSsystem they select.

* Based on DMA (dynamic mechanical analysis) tests conducted in Huntsman’s R&D laboratory in Tienen, Belgium.

Source: Huntsman
automotive-pushbox


Spotlight
Avient
Live webinar: Achieving sustainability goals in PET packaging
Avient's innovative solutions
Read More
Idemitsu
Unlock exceptional performance with XAREC™ SPS
Experience the power of XAREC™ SPS!
Read More
Idemitsu
XAREC™ SPS: The ultimate solution for high-performance plastics
Discover Idemitsu's cutting-edge syndiotactic polystyrene resin
Read More
JNC
MEMS: Fast, low-temperature, solvent-free wafer bonding
New tech for temporary wafer bonding and mechanical support
Read More
UBE
Polyamide is recyclable: UBE's sustainable packaging solution
Make a circular economy reality in food packaging with UBE
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2024
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top