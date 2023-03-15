INEOS Styrolution and Arburg Partner to Combine their Sustainable Solutions

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Machinery
INEOS Styrolution has announced that they are working together with Arburg to combine innovative sustainable injection molding machines with the world’s broadest sustainable styrenics polymer portfolio.
Demonstrations will be done at Arburg’s Anniversary Days 2023 (March 8-11 in Lossburg) and at FAKUMA 2023 (October, 17-21 in Friedrichshafen).
First sustainable INEOS Styrolution’s ECO grades successfully tested by Arburg on their latest generation of injection molding machines include Terluran® ECO as well as NAS® ECO.
Energy-efficient and Low-emission Operation
Two hybrid Allrounder 470 H machines set the stage for new machine technology at the first anniversary event in February 2023. The machines in the “Comfort” and “Premium” performance variants are particularly energy-saving, resource- and production-efficient, user-friendly and reliable.
Compared to a hydraulic machine, the new Allrounder 470 H boasts an energy footprint that is up to 50% better and can save up to 12,000 kg of CO2
per year. The hybrid machine incorporates many technical innovations that are only available from Arburg. A new oil management concept, for example, reduces the oil requirement by around 35%.
Flow rate splitting enables simultaneous movements of hydraulic auxiliary axes. The dry cycle time is also reduced by about one third. The Arburg servo-hydraulic system (ASH) permits particularly energy-efficient and low-emission operation.
Sustainable Styrenics Portfolios
The company’s ECO portfolio ranges from Styrolution®
PS ECO across a range of ABS
, ASA, SAN and SMMA grades to SBC ECO solutions.
The Terluran®
ECO sustainable product portfolio includes both mechanically-recycled and bio-attributed alternatives to conventional ABS. Mechanically-recycled grades contain up to 70% post-consumer recycled content. The bio-attributed grades (ISCC-certified) range all the way to a complete bio-attributed solution (Terluran®
ECO B100) with bio-attributed content from all three monomers (styrene monomer, butadiene and acrylonitrile), which leads to a negative product carbon footprint for the B100 version.
NAS®
ECO is an ISCC-certified bio-attributed SMMA material, popular for its excellent transparency, an extremely low haze and good thermal and chemical resistance. The material provides a carbon footprint reduction of up to 99%. Like its conventional equivalent NAS, it is also suitable for food packaging solutions.
Most importantly, all ECO products perform on the same level as their respective conventional counterparts.
Christian Homp, team manager applications at Arburg, says: “The combination of our injection molding machines with INEOS Styrolution’s ECO material must be a convincing argument for all customers who want to improve their CO2 footprint
.”
Christian Dietlein, technical account manager at INEOS Styrolution, adds: “First of all, we wish Arburg all the best on their 100th birthday! We are excited to work with a company that has similar strong objectives related to sustainability as INEOS Styrolution
.”
Source: INEOS Styrolution