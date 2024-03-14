INEOS and Partners Launch Premium Snack Packaging Made with 50% Recycled Plastic

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
INEOS and several partners from across the flexible food packaging supply chain have worked together to launch new, premium quality snack packaging that contains 50% recycled plastic. This packaging meets stringent food contact requirements.
The new packaging was launched in the UK and Ireland for Sunbites, PepsiCo’s well-known snack brand, in late 2023. The packaging is produced by recycling plastic waste into food-grade packaging material. This is done using an advanced recycling process, a complementary approach to mechanical recycling. It enables the recycled materials to meet stringent EU regulatory requirements for applications such as food contact packaging, contact sensitive and medical devices.
Partners that Enabled this New Circular Packaging
Brands and retailers use flexible film packaging to keep food fresh and prevent food waste. Several partners across the entire supply chain collaborated to enable the launch of this attractive new circular packaging:
GreenDot ensured the procurement and supply of post-consumer plastic packaging waste. It was converted into TACOIL™ (pyrolysis oil) using Plastic Energy’s technology.
INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe
used this pyrolysis oil as an alternative to traditional fossil feedstock to produce recycled propylene. It was then processed into virgin quality recycled polypropylene resin
at the plant in Lavera, France.
IRPLAST uses the new resin to convert existing plastic packaging designs into new packaging films. These films contains 50% of post-consumer recycled content and meet the food contact performance requirements.
Amcor
transformed these films into printed packaging that delivers the same technical performance for PepsiCo.
Using these new polypropylene films, PepsiCo launched the Sunbites packaging in the UK. The partnership is part of PepsiCo Positive (pep+), the company’s end-to-end transformation. It aims to eliminate virgin fossil-based plastic in crisp and chip bags in Europe by 2030.
Recycled Content Certified Under ISCC PLUS
The recycled polymer content is certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) scheme, an independent third party who certifies that it has been tracked through the production process using mass balance principles and that the claim being made is accurate.
The upcoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is expected to set out ambitious targets for the recycling of packaging waste for 2025 and 2030 across a range of materials and recycled content targets for plastics. This achievement demonstrates that advanced recycling technologies can play a critical role in meeting the growing demand for the safe, circular use of recycled materials in food contact products, helping the EU to meet its 10% recycled content target for contact sensitive plastic packaging by 2030.
In addition to preventing plastic from entering the environment and reducing the use of fossil-based raw materials, the circular reuse of end-of-life plastic can also help reduce overall emissions.
Insights from Supply Chain Partners
“GreenDot has announced a new ambition in Europe to recycle more plastic postconsumer waste into quality circular polymers for food plastic packaging. Next to our goal of becoming a feedstock provider for advanced recycling, GreenDot is acting as an enabler of providing pyrolysis oil, working with partners to return plastic waste currently lost from the value chain back into the recycling loop together with our partners,
” Laurent Auguste, GreenDot CEO.
“INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe is delighted to play a part in this innovation from PepsiCo. Successfully producing high quality, food contact packaging from plastic waste demonstrates that alongside mechanical recycling, advanced recycling is vital for creating materials that can be used in demanding applications. We look forward to working with partners to leverage the range of solutions our business has invested in to accelerate packaging circularity. Examples include our Recycl-IN hybrid polymer range and new pilot line for fully-recyclable machine-direction orientation films,
” INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe North CEO, Rob Ingram.
“At PepsiCo, we are proud to work with our industry partners towards more sustainable packaging solutions. We are excited about the Sunbites new packaging in the UK, and we look forward to learning from this pilot market and expanding it across more countries in the near future. Collaboration is key to progressing on our ambition to eliminate virgin fossil-based plastic in all our crisp and chip packaging in Europe by the end of 2030,
” said Archana Jagannathan, chief sustainability officer PepsiCo Europe.
“We are building a future where flexible packaging is part of the circular economy. Together with PepsiCo, we enhanced the material technologies on PepsiCo’s new crisp packet to make it easier to recycle. And we are beginning to integrate renewable and recycled content into PepsiCo’s packaging. To meet the demands of our clients like PepsiCo, we encourage more partners upstream to invest in the supply chains of these new materials,
” Gerald Rebitzer, sustainability director at AMCOR.
Source: INEOS