INEOS and SINOPEC Form JV to Build New ABS Plant in China

On the 30th August, INEOS and SINOPEC signed a shareholder agreement for the formation of a 50:50 joint venture to build a new 300ktpa ABS plant in Tianjin.
The plant, which is currently under construction by SINOPEC, will be based on INEOS’ Terluran® ABS technology and is planned to come on stream in April 2025.
Continued Progression of the Petrochemical Deals
This is the second of three newly built ABS plants announced by both companies last year, each to be managed as a joint venture between INEOS Styrolution and SINOPEC. The first was the 600ktpa facility in Ningbo, which is planned to come on stream by the end of this year. The location of the third ABS plant is yet to be decided.
This announcement marks the continued progression of the significant petrochemical deals announced by the parties in July and December last year, and highlights the close relationship and growing collaboration between SINOPEC and INEOS.
Source: INEOS