Plastics & Elastomers
INEOS Forms 50/50 JV with SINOPEC for Petrochemicals Project in China

Published on 2023-08-17. Edited By : SpecialChem

INEOS Forms 50/50 JV with SINOPEC for Petrochemicals Project in China INEOS has completed the formation of a 50/50 joint venture with SINOPEC for the Tianjin Nangang Ethylene Project, announced in December 2022, which is currently under construction by SINOPEC and expected to be on-stream by April 2024.

500 ktpa High-density Polyethylene Plant


The petrochemical complex includes a 1.2 mtpa cracker, a new 500 ktpa High-Density Polyethylene plant to produce INEOS pipe grade under license and 11 other derivative units.

The completion of the agreement today marks the continued progression of the significant petrochemical deals announced by the parties in July and December last year and highlights the close relationship and growing collaboration between SINOPEC and INEOS.

Source: INEOS


