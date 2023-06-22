OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Inter IKEA Acquires 12.5% Stake in NILO, a Plastics Deep Tech Company
Industry News

Inter IKEA Acquires 12.5% Stake in NILO, a Plastics Deep Tech Company

Published on 2023-06-22. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Inter IKEA Acquires 12.5% Stake in NILO, a Plastics Deep Tech CompanyNILO announces that it is entering into a development and access agreement with Inter IKEA. NILO is a deep tech company that has developed and patented a plastic waste-derived adhesive for use in the production of wood-based boards.

As part of this agreement, Inter IKEA Development B.V. has acquired a 12.5% stake in the company and Andrew McIntosh, Innovation Partnership leader at IKEA Innovation Ventures, has joined its board of directors effective immediately.

Repurposing Plastic Waste to Non-toxic Adhesive


IKEA is committed to our strategy of being People and Planet Positive. The investment in NILO shows our commitment to working with innovative startups that can support and help accelerate the IKEA material innovation agenda. NILO’s approach to the creation of this adhesive shows real potential, and we are hopeful the collaboration will be mutually beneficial,” said McIntosh.

The performance and physical qualities show promise, and we want to support NILO and help develop the adhesive with a mutual ambition to get it into scaled trials. From our position as a shareholder, we can support the path forward and look forward to working closely with the management and board of NILO.”

The world faces a non-degradable plastic waste challenge. 350 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated every year. Only 9% of plastic is recycled, leaving the rest to clog our landfills, incinerators and waterways. NILO’s team of chemists and engineers have created technology that repurposes this plastic waste.

The result is a non-toxic adhesive that both addresses the plastic recycling challenge and can replace one of the world’s most prevalent adhesives, urea formaldehyde. While urea formaldehyde is a highly effective and durable material with a long history in the wood-based board industry, it has a high carbon footprint and a few more crucial flaws. There is currently no scalable alternative underlying the significance of the issue.

This is a fabulous moment for NILO,” said Glen Willoughby, NILO’s CEO. “Our team has worked tirelessly on this, and to have our technology recognized by one of the world’s leading firms with deep expertise in the wood-based board market provides huge validation of what NILO has created. The knowledge and expertise Inter IKEA will bring will help NILO progress our technology immensely.

Willoughby said NILO’s vision extends beyond urea formaldehyde to utilize the enormous volumes of plastic waste of grades and types currently not readily recycled to create a range of adhesives for use in different industrial applications. NILO is committed to ensuring that the performance and pricing of these adhesives are comparable to existing market alternatives so that they can readily be adapted into the value chain. Additionally, the end-of-life products created with NILO adhesives will also be able to be reprocessed into new products, an essential for the circular economy.

Source: NILO
sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=


Spotlight
Clariant
Halogen-free flame retardants make electric cars safer & lighter
Learn more about Clariant’s Exolit® range for EV applications
Read More
DSM
Build safer, lighter and more sustainable electric vehicles
Reach your sustainability, safety and lightweighting goals
Read More
Achieve™ Advanced PP
Looking for lightweight vehicle components?
Learn about AchieveTM Advanced PP8285E1
Read More
XAREC™
XAREC™: A semi-crystalline polystyrene for high-performance applications
Join Idemitsu on June 28 to learn more about XAREC™ & its applications
Read More
XAREC™ SPS
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice for automotive parts
Xarec™ SPS is ideal for manufacturing of electrical & automotive parts
Read More
Toray Resin Mexico
Sustainable, superior-quality engineering resins
Stable and timely supply of high-quality engineering resins
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top