OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Sulzer’s PLA Technology to be Used by Jindan at Its New Manufacturing Plant
Industry News

Sulzer’s PLA Technology to be Used by Jindan at Its New Manufacturing Plant

Published on 2023-05-25. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Jindan to Utilize Sulzer's Licensed PLA TechnologySulzer has recently signed an agreement with major lactic acid (LA) producer, Jindan New Biomaterials (Jindan), to enable the production of polylactic acid (PLA), a biobased plastic.

Jindan will utilize Sulzer’s licensed PLA technology at its new manufacturing plant in Henan Province to produce up to 75,000 tons of PLA per year, mainly to be used for food packaging, molded goods and fibers production. Sulzer will also provide extensive service support to ensure a seamless start.

Meeting Increasing Demand for Bioplastics


Jindan’s new bioplastic facility will produce PLA in a variety of grades to support the expanded use of bioplastics in several sectors in China, including the textile and package manufacturing industries. To enable the company’s transition towards more sustainable, circular practices, Sulzer Chemtech will design and supply its key proprietary PLA technology, while further providing extensive engineering and technical support and field services as the manufacturer commences operations.

Sulzer’s executive chairwoman Suzanne Thoma said, “Our leading technologies are currently used at the vast majority of existing PLA facilities worldwide and support the increased adoption of circular manufacturing practices and sustainable materials. We are pleased to collaborate with Jindan New Biomaterials to meet ever-increasing market demand for bioplastics.”

Mr. Shi Congliang, president of Jindan New Biomaterial, added, “By investing in Sulzer’s PLA solutions, we are taking key, strategic steps to advance our competitiveness in the booming biopolymer industry and drive the use of greener plastics. Thanks to its comprehensive expertise in the PLA value chain and all the stages involved, Sulzer Chemtech is an extremely valuable partner. We look forward to installing the equipment and starting-up our enhanced operations.

Source: Sulzer
sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=


Spotlight
ForTii® LDS51B
Embrace the future of injection molding with ForTii® LDS51B
ForTii® LDS51B: The ultimate solution for high-performance
Read More
DSM
Creating sustainable food contact solutions
learn how DSM material solutions are embracing a circular economy
Read More
Xarec™ SPS
Xarec™ SPS: Discover highly versatile polymer by Idemitsu
Xarec™ SPS good dielectric properties & lightweight plastics
Read More
Kraton™ SBC Solutions
Enhancing healthcare safety & sustainability with Kraton SBC solutions 
Learn how Kraton can help eliminate phthalate-linked health concerns
Read More
Nittobo’s unique FlatFibers
Superior performance of FRPs with flat glass fibers
Achieve significantly improved performance in FRPs
Read More
ULTEM™ resins
ULTEM™ resins: The game-changing solution for high-performance connectors
Discover the power of innovation with ULTEM™ resins
Read More
Sappi
100% Natural fiber solutions for lighter and stronger products
Meet your sustainability goals with no compromise on performance
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top