KCC to Fully Acquire Momentive Performance Materials, a Silicones Producer

Momentive Performance Materials Group (Momentive), a global high-performance silicones and specialty solutions company, is expected to be fully acquired by KCC Corporation (KCC). KCC is currently the majority shareholder. This will result in the exit of the minority shareholder, SJL Partners LLC (“SJL”).
Providing Specialized Solutions for Sustainable World
“We’re excited by the opportunities KCC’s 100% ownership position will bring to Momentive and the broader KCC Corporation
,” said Momentive president and CEO Sam Conzone, Ph.D.
“We look forward to continuing and expanding our partnership with the exceptional teams at KCC to continue providing specialized products to enable Solutions for a Sustainable World™.
”
“Momentive has a 75-year track record of developing and manufacturing silicones and specialty solutions,
” said Mong Jin Chung, chairman, of KCC Group and Momentive.
“We deeply believe in the company’s growth opportunity as it continues to help businesses across the world delight their customers with innovative solutions.
”
The anticipated purchase remains subject to customary closing conditions.
Source: Momentive Performance Materials