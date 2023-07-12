Kent Awarded FEED Contract for ExxonMobil’s Potential Advanced Recycling Facilities

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Kent, an engineering company in the energy and chemicals industries, has been appointed as the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contractor for potential expansion of ExxonMobil’s advanced recycling facilities.
Divert Plastic Waste from Landfill to Meet Circularity Goals
Kent will provide FEED services for potential new units across seven sites under this advanced plastics recycling global portfolio program, based on the success of a trial unit in Baytown, Texas designed by Kent during 2021 and 2022. The new such units are under assessment at ExxonMobil facilities located in Baytown (Texas), Beaumont (Texas), Baton Rouge (Louisiana), Joliet (Illinois), Sarnia (Canada), Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and Antwerp (Belgium). The first unit at Baytown started up late last year as one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in North America.
Tush Doshi, COO at Kent, said, “We are proud to be associated with this project to complete FEED services for ExxonMobil’s advanced recycling projects. The win is a testament to the fantastic work we have been doing in the field of recycling waste. It is a milestone project, and this exciting program will demonstrate how the recycling process is evolving to become more efficient and pave the way to a better future for our planet.
By turning difficult-to-recycle plastic waste back into raw materials that can be used to make new plastic and other valuable products, ExxonMobil’s advanced recycling technology can divert plastic waste from landfill or incineration and help to meet customer goals for circularity.
Sean McNelis, ExxonMobil’s Venture project manager, commented, “Advancing this portfolio of projects into FEED is an important milestone as we look to expand advanced recycling globally to help achieve a more circular economy.
Source: Kent