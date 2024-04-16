kp Launches Food Packaging Trays Made with 100% Recycled PET

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Marking a significant food packaging industry milestone, Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) has launched the first food packaging trays comprising 100% recycled PET (rPET) deriving exclusively from trays.
RecyClass Certified Solution for Food Packaging
Until now, food packaging trays have been manufactured using ever increasing proportions of recovered PET material; however, the newly launched kp tray is the first to be made entirely from recycled tray material. This milestone is the direct result of the kp’s Tray2Tray®
initiative, which aims to rewrite the PET recycling rules.
"As a bold innovator, we are thrilled to introduce the first-ever 100% rPET tray to the market,
" said Thomas Kure Jakobsen, president, Food Packaging at kp.
"This achievement is a major breakthrough in the packaging industry, and perfectly demonstrates what is possible with the right combination of expertise and technology. Most rPET in the material loop comes from plastic bottles, of which just 30% goes into food packaging trays, and most of this does not end up being recovered. As a result, countless tonnes of rPET tray material are wasted each year.
“kp Tray2Tray® challenges this by creating a robust closed loop system of PET flake from trays. We work with suppliers to create a separate supply stream of recycled PET from trays, which can be used to create more of the same, rather than being downcycled.
This breakthrough gives kp customers access to a fully circular tray solution for food packaging. The kp supply chain is RecyClass certified. This ensures the safety, quality and traceability of its PCR packaging solutions. The new 100% kp Tray2Tray®
packaging is ideal for businesses looking to control costs pertaining to eco taxes and plastic tax legislation, as well as those looking to advance their ESG strategies.
Addressing the Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solution
Thomas Kure Jakobsen added, “We’re not just looking to move the needle on plastic tray sustainability; we’re aiming to begin the next era. One of the biggest advantages of partnering with kp and using kp Tray2Tray® content is that it’s a perfect ‘drop in’ solution, so switching over is easy, and packaging performance isn’t compromised. Our 100% kp Tray2Tray® packaging is a real, workable tray that offers a glimpse into the future of tray packaging circularity.
In response to growing consumer demand for more sustainable packaging solutions, kp continues to push the boundaries of sustainability. The launch of a 100% rPET tray underscores the company’s ‘packaging with integrity’ ethos, and its mission to create a more sustainable packaging industry without compromising quality or safety.
Source: Klöckner Pentaplast