KraussMaffei to Present Sustainable PUR Production Solutions at NPE 2024

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Machinery
With the new precisionMixhead, KraussMaffei is presenting a mixing head at the NPE that is not only small and powerful, but has also been designed to be particularly service-friendly. It has been specially developed for the energy-efficient production of polyurethane (PUR). It sets the standard for product quality and contributes to sustainability in production and polyurethane products.
Innovative precisionMixhead with 30% Larger Production Window
The innovative design of the precisionMixhead combines maximum precision in mixing quality with impressive availability for the production of polyurethane. It has a production window that is up to 30% larger. The particularly customer-friendly service and repair concept is based on the rapid replacement of worn parts. This saves both time and costs during regular maintenance.
Thanks to its compact design and a weight reduction of up to 20%, the new precisionMixhead also easier to handle in both in production and service areas.
The reduced mass of the mixing head saves energy because the handling robot has to move less mass. It also makes manual operation and maintenance work easier. This saves time and increases productivity at the same time. The innovative precisionMixhead thus sets new standards in polyurethane production and stands for efficiency, performance and sustainability.
"Make plastic green" is also the benchmark for our developments in reaction process machinery,
" explain Dr. Frank Szimmat, executive vice president EMEA RPM, managing director KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH and Nolan Strall, president KraussMaffei Corporation.
"We are showcasing pioneering possibilities in reaction process machinery for sustainable products and sustainable production. A good example is the new precisionMixhead, which has been designed for energy-efficient PU production and particularly high product quality. With our ColorForm development, the carriers and surfaces are produced in a single work step, making it particularly efficient and sustainable.
"
Exceptional Quality and Scratch Resistance with ColorForm
Come and see another development at the NPE: KraussMaffei ColorForm is based on the proven multi-component injection molding process. The outstanding feature of this process is that the thermoplastic base carrier is flooded with high-quality polyurethane (PUR) or polyurea (PUA) as a surface material in the second cycle after the injection molding process. The result is a surface of exceptional quality and scratch resistance.
The surface material (PUR/PUA) is applied using the RimStar Flex ColorForm reaction machine specially developed for this process in combination with the mixing head, which feeds the materials directly into the cavity. The outstanding feature of this mixing head is its innovative color nozzle, which enables a drag-free color change.
Thanks to the compact design of the mixing head, it can be easily integrated into the mold and installed in easily accessible positions in the clamping area of the injection molding machine. The central media supply ensures constant temperature control and outstanding mixing quality.
The mixing heads for ColorForm therefore offer an efficient production solution that impresses with its small size, simple handling and innovative technologies. ColorForm technology for high-quality surfaces is used in the automotive industry for both interior and exterior applications.
ColorForm surfaces are not only transparent, high-strength and robust, but also self-healing. The production of substrates and surfaces in a single work step is particularly efficient and sustainable.
At the NPE, KraussMaffei will also provide fascinating insights into how its various mixing head models and metering pumps work. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the different functions and inner workings of these models in order to gain a deeper understanding of the processes and the manufacturing process.
Source: KraussMaffei