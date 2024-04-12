Kuraray to Invest in a New EVOH Production Plant in Singapore

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Kuraray has decided to invest in a production plant for EVAL™ EVOH resin at its subsidiary in Singapore, Kuraray Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (100% owned by Kuraray Co., Ltd.).
Prevents Food Deterioration and Reduces Food Loss
EVAL™ EVOH resin developed and commercialized by Kuraray in 1972, is a functional resin with the highest level of gas barrier properties. It is widely used in food packaging applications because it blocks gasses such as oxygen, prevents food deterioration and contributes to the reduction of food loss.
In recent years, the market has shifted to recyclable food packaging materials as the need for environmentally friendly products has increased from the circular economy point of view. The number of inquiries for EVAL™ resin has increased. This is because this barrier material does not disrupt the recycling streams of polyolefins. The demand for EVAL™ resin is expected to be increased globally, in particular in Europe and the United States.
As a major producer of EVOH and barrier materials, Kuraray aims to further expand its business and continue to contribute to improvements to the natural and living environments.
Overview of the Investment:
Source: Kuraray
|Company name
|Kuraray Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
|Head Office
|10 Sakra Ave., Singapore 627887
|Representative
|Fumio Uegaki
|Line of Businesses
|Manufacture and sales of PVOH resin
|Capital
|US$ 29,775 thousand
|Established
|July 1, 2008 (Originally established as POVAL ASIA PTE LTD in 1996)