  • Kuraray to Invest in a New EVOH Production Plant in Singapore
Kuraray to Invest in a New EVOH Production Plant in Singapore

Published on 2024-04-12. Edited By : SpecialChem

Kuraray to Invest in a New EVOH Production Plant in Singapore Kuraray has decided to invest in a production plant for EVAL™ EVOH resin at its subsidiary in Singapore, Kuraray Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (100% owned by Kuraray Co., Ltd.).

Prevents Food Deterioration and Reduces Food Loss


EVAL™ EVOH resin developed and commercialized by Kuraray in 1972, is a functional resin with the highest level of gas barrier properties. It is widely used in food packaging applications because it blocks gasses such as oxygen, prevents food deterioration and contributes to the reduction of food loss.

In recent years, the market has shifted to recyclable food packaging materials as the need for environmentally friendly products has increased from the circular economy point of view. The number of inquiries for EVAL™ resin has increased. This is because this barrier material does not disrupt the recycling streams of polyolefins. The demand for EVAL™ resin is expected to be increased globally, in particular in Europe and the United States.

As a major producer of EVOH and barrier materials, Kuraray aims to further expand its business and continue to contribute to improvements to the natural and living environments.

Overview of the Investment:


Company name  Kuraray Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. 
Head Office  10 Sakra Ave., Singapore 627887 
Representative  Fumio Uegaki 
Line of Businesses  Manufacture and sales of PVOH resin 
Capital  US$ 29,775 thousand 
Established  July 1, 2008 (Originally established as POVAL ASIA PTE LTD in 1996) 


Source: Kuraray
