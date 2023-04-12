Kuraray to Begin Operations of Its New Plant in Thailand

Kuraray Co., Ltd. announces that construction of a new plant for isoprene-related businesses has been completed and will soon start operations in stages. The construction was undertaken by Kuraray GC Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. and Kuraray Advanced Chemicals (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Strengthening the Global Supply System
The new Thai plant will contribute to the continued growth of isoprene-related businesses by strengthening the global supply system and meeting rising global demand for the 3-Methyl-1.5-Pentanediol (MPD), SEPTON™ hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (HSBC)
, and GENESTAR™ heat-resistant polyamide-9T (PA9T)
, which were developed using proprietary Kuraray technology.
Kuraray is implementing its medium-term management plan “PASSION 2026” as a five-year plan leading up to the centennial of its founding in 2026. The Company will continue to proactively invest in growth-oriented projects with the aim of realizing the long-term “Kuraray Vision 2026,” namely, being a “Specialty Chemical Company growing sustainably by incorporating new foundational platforms into its own technologies and contributing to customers, society, and the planet.”
Source: Kuraray