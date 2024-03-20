LG Chem to Showcase CO₂-based Plastic Containers at Cosmoprof Bologna 2024

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Creativity with Plastics
LG Chem aims to pioneer the plastics market with products made from carbon dioxide.
LG Chem announced that it will exhibit eco-friendly plastic materials made from carbon dioxide at Cosmoprof Bologna 2024, to be held from March 21 in Bologna, Italy, to secure customers.
Cosmoprof is one of the largest exhibitions in the beauty industry, with about 3,000 cosmetics companies participating, showcasing materials, packaging, ODM and brands in the beauty industry.
Made Using Poly Ethylene Carbonate
LG Chem is set to unveil cosmetic containers made from ‘Poly Ethylene Carbonate (PEC)'. It is a next-generation eco-friendly material produced from CO2
, in collaboration with its eco-friendly partner, COSMAX, at the EcoZone.
PEC is made from carbon dioxide captured from factories and ethylene oxide. It represents a significant step forward in sustainable materials.
LG Chem has independently developed catalysts and process technologies essential for converting carbon dioxide into plastic, achieving the highest productivity among existing CO2
-based plastics.
PEC is mainly used for cosmetic containers and food packaging materials. It can also be mixed with other plastic products to create a wide range of applications, from flexible films to sturdy cases.
There is a growing movement in the cosmetics industry to switch to environmentally friendly containers. In fact, with the introduction of environmental regulations such as the EU's Carbon Border Tax, many global cosmetics companies have announced plans to increase their use of recycled plastics and to provide a carbon footprint* for their products by 2030.
An LG Chem official said, “Based on the next-generation material PEC, created from captured carbon dioxide, we plan to strengthen partnerships with cosmetic clients and contribute to the prevention of global warming.
”
*Carbon footprint: An indicator that represents the total amount of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide) emitted during the production and consumption of a product.
LG Chem's Complete Thermoplastics Range
Source: LG Chem