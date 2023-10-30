Lubrizol and Grasim Industries Break Ground on CPVC Resin Plant in Gujarat, India

Lubrizol and Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, broke ground on the first phase of a 100,000 metric-ton CPVC resin plant in Vilayat, Gujarat, India.
Doubling Existing CPVC Compound Manufacturing Capacity
The facility located at the Grasim Industries’ site will be the largest single-site capacity for CPVC resin production globally, designed to meet rising CPVC demand for piping applications in India, as well as neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.
This resin plant will utilize Lubrizol’s most advanced CPVC resin manufacturing technology. This technology, coupled with Grasim’s expertise in reliable manufacturing, will enable access to high-quality, locally manufactured CPVC material.
In addition to the resin site, Lubrizol is doubling its existing CPVC compound manufacturing capacity at its Dahej, Gujarat, India site from 70,000MT to 140,000MT. When coupled, these projects advance Lubrizol’s standing in the region to be the largest producer and the only company with end-to-end CPVC capability, allowing for Lubrizol’s partners to meet the projected 10-12% annual increase in CPVC demand within the India market. Lubrizol is also planning a research and development center at its Dahej site to address the rapidly changing needs of the India market.
Global Capability Center to Support Regional Growth and Collaboration
Phase one of the resin site in Vilayat, as well as the additional line in Dahej, are expected to be operational by early 2025. With the upcoming project in Vilayat and expansion of the Dahej plant, Lubrizol is expected to generate more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs. In addition, Lubrizol is creating a Global Capability Center in India, adding to capabilities to support regional growth and allow closer collaboration amongst employees in region. Lubrizol expects to add 150 to 200 new employees in the next year at this location, with an intention to add more jobs over the next several years.
Commenting on the occasion, Scott Mold, general manager, Lubrizol TempRite said, “Lubrizol is extremely proud of these milestones. They enable Lubrizol to be the largest integrated supplier of CPVC compound and services in India. Investing in India will ensure our ability to service and support the growing demand in India and the country’s increasing quality expectations when it comes to improving access to clean, safe drinking water for millions globally. India is a key market for building and expanding our global CPVC leadership position.
”
Lubrizol introduced CPVC into the India market 25 years ago, which has represented a significant economic development opportunity for the region. Today, India is amongst the largest consumers of CPVC, primarily in the form of plumbing pipe and fittings, and growing needs for clean water in all residential and commercial buildings will drive continued growth.
Source: Lubrizol