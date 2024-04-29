OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • LyondellBasell Collaborates with AISN to Create Lightweight Plastic Hood for NEV Cars
LyondellBasell Collaborates with AISN to Create Lightweight Plastic Hood for NEV Cars

Published on 2024-04-29.

TAGS:  Automotive    Metal Replacement   

LyondellBasell Collaborates with AISN to Create Lightweight Plastic Hood for NEV Cars LyondellBasell (LYB) announces a collaboration with Hunan Huda Aisheng Group (AISN), an automotive supplier in China.

This relationship aims to create the first lightweight plastic engine hood applications for the NEV cars of premium domestic automotive brands. This will progress the automotive industry towards integrated and lightweight designs. At the CHINAPLAS 2024 International Plastics and Rubber Exhibition, the two companies held a grand launch ceremony for this new product.

Alternative Solution to Traditional Metal Engine Hoods


"LyondellBasell is looking forward to working with AISN to drive a common mission of rapidly developing China's New Energy Vehicle market through differentiated solutions,” said Rolf van Beeck, vice president of Advanced Polymer Solutions at LyondellBasell Asia Pacific and AfMEI.

In the future, we plan on further combining AISN’s expertise in automotive technology with the LyondellBasell compound solutions, expanding the relationship to cover more body panel areas, and providing more automotive OEMs with innovation and development of automotive materials."

With the advancement of low carbon green policies worldwide, the domestic automotive industry is achieving energy saving and carbon reduction through various means. The development and application of lightweight automotive components has become one of the prominent ways to address this.

As part of this collaboration, LyondellBasell is making full use of its revolutionary Hifax low linear coefficient expansion to provide an alternative solution to traditional metal engine hoods delivering: 

  • High rigidity to ensure structural integrity, and be less prone to deformation due to temperature, humidity, etc., thereby meeting stringent dimensional requirements
  • Achieve an aesthetic effect that is difficult to replicate with metal, allowing designers to explore more aesthetic possibilities while maintaining superior performance
  • Significantly reduce the total weight of the body panels through the use of plastic instead of steel

Contributing to Development of Automotive Industry


"Over the years, AISN has been deeply committed to the automotive industry, providing services from design to manufacturing, and has developed a series of products such as composite door covers, dashboard beams, front-end modules, material battery packs, etc.” said Xiong Liming, general manager of Hunan Huda Aisheng Automotive Components & Equipment Manufacturing. “In the future, we are expected to join forces with LyondellBasell to provide a relevant series of products, starting with identifying the suitable material for the development and manufacturing process. We jointly anticipate the innovation and development of automotive parts, and promoting energy conservation and environmental protection in the automotive industry."

LyondellBasell has been focusing on the development of exterior body panels over the years. It has successfully developed the Hifax and Sequel series products, accumulating a wealth of experience in material development and application. The company's extensive global production and operation footprint, as well as its expertise in regulations, risk management, and safety for sustainable products in the global automotive market, further supports the company’s commitment to contributing to the development of the automotive industry.

Source: LyondellBasell
