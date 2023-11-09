Indian Oil Selects LyondellBasell’s Process Technology for New HDPE Plant

LyondellBasell announced that Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has selected LyondellBasell’s Hostalen “Advanced Cascade Process” (Hostalen ACP) technology for a new 200 kiloton per year (KTA) high density polyethylene (HDPE) plant. The new facility will be built in Panipat, India.
High Performance Multi-modal HDPE Resins
“This new license award by IOCL represents the second Hostalen ACP process technology line to be built at Panipat. This is a clear demonstration of the confidence of our customers in our capability, and their trust in our technology
” said Neil Nadalin, senior director Global Licensing and Services at LyondellBasell.
“The well-known Hostalen ACP resins from LyondellBasell’s low-pressure slurry HDPE process are much appreciated in India, as our technology enables operators to reliably and economically produce resins the Indian market demands
“.
The Hostalen ACP process technology manufactures high performance, multi-modal HDPE resins with an industry-leading stiffness/toughness balance, impact resistance, high stress cracking resistance and processing advantages used in pressure pipe, film, blow molding and caps & closure applications.
The Hostalen ACP plant will commence operations using Avant Z501 and Avant Z509-1 catalysts to produce a full range of multi-modal HDPE products.
New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst knowhow, by optionally joining our Technical Service program.
Additional Polyolefin Processes and Catalysts
In addition to the Hostalen ACP process technology, the LyondellBasell portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:
Source: LyondellBasell
Spheripol – The leading PP process technology with more than 33 million tons of licensed capacity with globally recognized quality grades with leading monomer consumption and investment costs to make it the technology of choice
Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties
Lupotech – The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers
Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.