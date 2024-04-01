LyondellBasell to Showcase Sustainable Polymer Manufacturing Practices at NPE 2024

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Automotive Medical
LyondellBasell announced its participation in the upcoming NPE2024: The Plastics Show. The event is scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The company will be located at booth number S22005 near the main south hall entrance.
Featuring Five Content Islands Showcasing End-use Applications
"We are so excited to exhibit at NPE 2024 and share our latest innovations and new brand look and feel with our customers and industry colleagues,
" said Tracey Campbell, executive vice president of sustainability and corporate affairs. "At LYB, we are dedicated to creating solutions for a better tomorrow, and NPE provides an ideal platform to showcase our commitment to innovation, collaboration and environmental stewardship.
"
As a pioneer in the plastics industry, LYB is committed to advancing sustainable solutions and driving innovation to shape the future of plastics. At NPE 2024, LYB will showcase its latest advancements in polymer technology, sustainable manufacturing practices and collaborative efforts toward a circular economy. From lightweight automotive components to durable packaging solutions, LYB's portfolio of high-performance materials continues to empower industries worldwide.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers while addressing environmental concerns.
The 6,000-square-foot, two-story booth will feature five content islands showcasing end-use applications in:
Interactive Presentations to Highlight Durability and Sustainability of Products
In addition, LYB will host interactive, in-booth presentations to highlight the versatility, durability and sustainability of its products. These presentations, led by a team of LYB experts, will feature the company's wide range of products and applications. These include polyethylene, polypropylene, advanced catalysts and specialty polymers.
"NPE2024 is the largest plastics event in the Western Hemisphere. The companies and organizations exhibiting at this year's show represent the most advanced, innovative and forward-thinking companies the global plastics industry has ever seen,
" said Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of PLASTICS. "NPE2024 empowers exhibitors to advance their business, forge partnerships and unlock new opportunities to build a more sustainable economy. We are excited to showcase groundbreaking advancements and technologies that will propel nearly every industry on earth into the future.
"
NPE is the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, with more than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space, including six must-see technology zones and more than 2,000 exhibiting companies. NPE brings the newest and most innovative plastics solutions together in one space every three years.
Source: LyondellBasell