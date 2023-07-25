MCG and Partners to Study the Feasibility of Project to Produce PP from CO₂ in Abu Dhabi

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (“Masdar”), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (“MCG”) and INPEX CORPORATION (“INPEX”) announced that they reached an agreement on 17th July 2023 to conduct a joint feasibility study (“FS”) for a carbon recycle chemicals project (“CRC Project”) including production of the world’s first commercial-scale polypropylene produced from CO2 and green hydrogen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Products to Have Lower Life-cycle CO2 Emissions
The execution of the agreement was announced during the JAPAN-UAE Business Forum held on 17th
July 2023 in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of prime minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The FS will be conducted to explore the feasibility of a commercial scale CRC Project to produce polypropylene from e-methanol via propylene. The scope of the FS includes project economics and measurement of CO2
emission reduction as well as an integrated process review from the procurement of feedstock materials including hydrogen production and CO2
collection to the production of e-methanol, propylene, and polypropylene.
Methanol is widely used in various industries as a basic chemical material. There has been a surge in demand for cleaner marine fuel such as e-methanol that will be produced from the CRC Project. Polypropylene, a type of plastic material, is used to manufacture a wide range of indispensable daily products and materials. E-Methanol and polypropylene produced from the CRC Project have lower life-cycle CO2
emissions compared with conventional products. Through the FS and further development of the CRC Project, Masdar, MCG and INPEX aim to help various industries decarbonize or reduce their carbon footprint.
Source: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation