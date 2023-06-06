The MCG Group and TNO Collaborate for R&D Hub for Plastic Waste Processing

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) announces that in April 2023, it has signed an R&D collaboration agreement with TNO, an independent Dutch research organization, for the R&D Hub for Plastic Waste Processing (R&D Hub) which was launched by the Low-Carbon Emitting Technologies (LCET) initiative of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
They are the only Japanese chemical company to participate in the R&D Hub as a founding member.
New Technologies for Plastic Waste Recycling
The R&D Hub is a joint R&D project by seven global chemical companies that are members of the LCET initiative (the MCG Group, BASF
, Covestro
, Dow
, SABIC
, Solvay
, and LyondellBasell
) and TNO. This is the world's first attempt in the chemical industry to achieve net-zero and realize a circular future through global collaboration and joint development across companies.
Under the collaboration agreement, the R&D Hub aims to develop new technologies for waste processing with a lower CO2
footprint and greater levels of plastic waste recycling. The first R&D project is scheduled to begin in late 2023.
The MCG Group will continue to provide innovative solutions to achieve net-zero and sustainable growth.
Source: The MCG Group