Plastics & Elastomers
The MCG Group and TNO Collaborate for R&D Hub for Plastic Waste Processing

Published on 2023-06-06. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

The MCG Group and TNO Collaborate for R&D Hub for Plastic Waste ProcessingThe Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) announces that in April 2023, it has signed an R&D collaboration agreement with TNO, an independent Dutch research organization, for the R&D Hub for Plastic Waste Processing (R&D Hub) which was launched by the Low-Carbon Emitting Technologies (LCET) initiative of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

They are the only Japanese chemical company to participate in the R&D Hub as a founding member.

New Technologies for Plastic Waste Recycling


The R&D Hub is a joint R&D project by seven global chemical companies that are members of the LCET initiative (the MCG Group, BASF, Covestro, Dow, SABIC, Solvay, and LyondellBasell) and TNO. This is the world's first attempt in the chemical industry to achieve net-zero and realize a circular future through global collaboration and joint development across companies.

Under the collaboration agreement, the R&D Hub aims to develop new technologies for waste processing with a lower CO2 footprint and greater levels of plastic waste recycling. The first R&D project is scheduled to begin in late 2023.

The MCG Group will continue to provide innovative solutions to achieve net-zero and sustainable growth.

Source: The MCG Group
