Mitsui Chemicals Breaks Ground for New Elastomer Plant in Singapore

Mitsui Chemicals announces that it has held the groundbreaking ceremony for a new plant to produce the high-performance elastomer TAFMER™ at its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary Mitsui Elastomers Singapore Pte Ltd.
Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy
As part of Mitsui Chemicals’ VISION 2030 Long-Term Business Plan, the Mobility Solutions business aims to help solve social challenges and achieve sustainable business growth by providing unique materials, features and services.
TAFMER™
is used both as a soft molding material and as a resin modifier that dramatically improves resin properties. Its flexibility and lightness have resulted in TAFMER™
being used across a wide range of fields, including solar cell components, packaging materials, engineering plastic modifiers, sports shoes, and automotive parts.
Demand for TAFMER™
is set to remain strong as the global economy grows and is expected to rise further on the back of efforts to achieve a circular economy by stepping up the introduction of clean energy.
Via the supply of TAFMER™
, which meets these needs, Mitsui Chemicals aims to become a global solutions company that leads change and contributes to the sustainable societies of the future.
Mitsui Chemicals' TAFMER™ Product Range
