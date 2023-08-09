OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Mitsui Chemicals Breaks Ground for New Elastomer Plant in Singapore
Industry News

Mitsui Chemicals Breaks Ground for New Elastomer Plant in Singapore

Published on 2023-08-09. Edited By : SpecialChem

Mitsui Chemicals Breaks Ground for New Elastomer Plant in Singapore Mitsui Chemicals announces that it has held the groundbreaking ceremony for a new plant to produce the high-performance elastomer TAFMER at its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary Mitsui Elastomers Singapore Pte Ltd.

Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy


As part of Mitsui Chemicals’ VISION 2030 Long-Term Business Plan, the Mobility Solutions business aims to help solve social challenges and achieve sustainable business growth by providing unique materials, features and services.

TAFMER is used both as a soft molding material and as a resin modifier that dramatically improves resin properties. Its flexibility and lightness have resulted in TAFMER being used across a wide range of fields, including solar cell components, packaging materials, engineering plastic modifiers, sports shoes, and automotive parts.

Demand for TAFMER is set to remain strong as the global economy grows and is expected to rise further on the back of efforts to achieve a circular economy by stepping up the introduction of clean energy.

Via the supply of TAFMER, which meets these needs, Mitsui Chemicals aims to become a global solutions company that leads change and contributes to the sustainable societies of the future.

Mitsui Chemicals' TAFMER™ Product Range




Source: Mitsui Chemicals

