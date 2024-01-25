Mitsui’s PLA Spunbond Nonwoven Adopted for Tennis Racquet Packaging by Yonex

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The ECORISE™ PLA spunbond nonwoven developed by Mitsui Chemicals Asahi Life Materials Co., Ltd. (Tokyo; president: YANASE Koichi) has been adopted as a packaging material for tennis racquets sold by sporting goods manufacturer Yonex Co., Ltd. (Tokyo; president: Alyssa YONEYAMA).
ECORISE™ will be used for the packaging of tennis racquets slated for a rolling global launch starting February 2024*1.
Ultrasonic Welding Technology Facilitates Eco-friendly Packaging
Yonex is pursuing eco-friendly production as a part of its sustainability efforts, which is seeing the company look to minimize packaging for all sorts of products while keeping a close eye on any impacts on transportation times and quality assurance. For this latest initiative, Yonex is discontinuing the nylon cases it has previously used for its tennis racquets in favor of packaging that uses ECORISE™. This will reduce the use of materials made primarily from petroleum-derived plastic.
The use of embossing technology for the Yonex logo, and of ultrasonic welding technology for the production of the nonwoven bags, has also facilitated the creation of eco-friendly packaging that forgoes the use of pigments and adhesives.
*1 Not applicable for all products and regions.
Source: Mitsui Chemicals