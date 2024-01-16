Nexa3D Successfully Acquires Essentium

TAGS: 3D Printing Machinery
Nexa3D announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Essentium, a distinguished manufacturer of high-speed extrusion (HSE) 3D printers and materials.
Solutions 15x Faster than Competing Extrusion Technologies
Nexa3D has rapidly emerged one of the industry leaders in industrial 3D printing, offering revolutionary production solutions to businesses across various sectors. Renowned for its ultrafast 3D printers, which span from desktop to factory floor sizes, Nexa3D’s cutting-edge technology has redefined the possibilities of 3D printing
production, enabling unparalleled productivity, accuracy, and material versatility. With over 1500 systems worldwide, Nexa3D’s printers have become the preferred solution for high-throughput production applications.
Essentium, known for its wide materials portfolio, award-winning high-speed extrusion 3D printers, and true independent dual extruders (IDEX), has established itself in the industry by providing solutions for complex polymer production applications that are up to 15 times faster than competing extrusion technologies. The company’s commitment to High-Speed Extrusion precision, ruggedness and reliability has made it the preferred choice for manufacturers and government users globally.
“We are honored and thrilled to welcome the talented Essentium team to Nexa3D
,” said Avi Reichental, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Nexa3D. “This acquisition is more than a strategic move; it’s a testament to our shared vision to drive innovation and deliver solutions that redefine the production capabilities of 3D printing.
”
“We are excited to join forces with Nexa3D,
“ said Blake Teipel, co-founder, and CEO of Essentium. “Essentium and Nexa3D share a vision of empowering manufacturers to create what was once considered impossible. Our combination enables us to offer game-changing 3D printing solutions for our defense, health, and industrial customers. We are blown away by the growth, technology, and delivery velocity underpinning Nexa3D, and excited to be the force multiplier that takes our combined enterprise to its true potential.
”
The combination of Nexa3D and Essentium is poised to unlock new possibilities, offering industrial customers the tools needed to scale production and explore unprecedented manufacturing opportunities at scale. Nexa3D’s extensive market reach, with over 130 worldwide resellers, combined with Essentium’s HSE technology, positions the merged entity as a transformative force in the industrial 3D printing landscape.
Source: Nexa3D