Nexam Chemical Receives the First Patent in a Polypropylene Recycling Technology

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Nasdaq First North-listed Nexam Chemical – which invents, develops, produces and sells additives to the plastics industry worldwide – has received the first patent in Reactive Recycling™ technology.
Improves the Process Properties of Recycled Polypropylene
The patent covers a method that makes it possible to better recycle and thus increase the use of recycled polypropylene
. The method works great for mechanical recycling and will reduce the use of virgin plastic in the manufacture of new products.
With the help of reactive chemistry, Nexam Chemical can now improve the process properties of recycled polypropylene, one of the most common places in both packaging and technical products such as ice cream packages, bicycle helmets, car components and suitcases. The patent applies to Sweden and the process for corresponding patent protection in other countries is ongoing.
“It is an important step towards a more circular economy and opens up completely new market areas for us. The patent proves our innovative ability to constantly develop new solutions so that the manufacturing industry can improve its sustainability
”, says Christer Svanberg, chief technology officer at Nexam Chemical.
Source: Nexam Chemical