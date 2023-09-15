OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Nexam’s Recycling Tech. to Recycle PET Food Trays into Raw Material for New Food Trays
Industry News

Nexam’s Recycling Tech. to Recycle PET Food Trays into Raw Material for New Food Trays

Published on 2023-09-15. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Nexam’s Recycling Tech to Recycle PET Food Trays into Raw Material for New Food TraysAn innovative recycler in Spain has identified a way of applying Nexam’s unique Reactive Recycling technology to enable closed loop recycling of food trays into new food trays, preventing incineration or land fill.

Saving Approximately 1250 Tons of CO2e


The collaboration was initiated earlier this year and has passed rapidly through commercial discussions and initial trials. This first full-scale production run will convert 750 tons of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) into new upgraded raw material for new food tray production. These containers would otherwise have been incinerated or in some other way removed from the recycling loop, thereby saving approximately 1250 tons of CO2e. Traditionally, mostly bottles made from PET are recycled, whereas the trays are currently not recycled to the same extent.

This is a new exciting application area, where we see a large potential with more and more companies venturing into recycling of other sources of PET rather than just bottle,” says Ronnie Törnqvist, CEO of Nexam Chemical.

This is the first order to a PET recycling company, a player further upstream in the rPET value chain than our current customer base. Despite the relatively small size of the order of 0.5 MSEK, the environmental impact and the future business potential are substantial,” says Henrik Bernquist, business manager Recycling.

Related Read: Navigating Plastic Recycling: Challenges, Innovations, and Regulations
Source: Nexam Chemical
Sustainability CHA Push title=


Spotlight
Clariant
Webinar alert! Clariant & AZL: Safeguarding electric vehicles
Join Clariant and AZL Aachen on 5th October 2023
Read More
Discover SPS for heat & chemical resistant lightweight automotive parts
Use XAREC™ SPS for durable lightweight automotive parts
XAREC™ SPS with high heat resistance and great dimensional stability
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Toray Resin Mexico
Sustainable, superior-quality engineering resins
Stable & timely supply of high-quality engineering resins
Read More
Wanhua
Explore product catalogue for WANAMID® specialty Nylon 12 series
Transform plastics formulations with WANAMID® PA 12 series
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top