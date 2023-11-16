Nexeo Plastics Signs Agreement with Asahi Kasei to Distribute m-PPE Resin in NA

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics Automotive High Heat Materials
Nexeo Plastics announced that the company has entered into an agreement with Asahi Kasei Plastics North America (APNA) to distribute XYRON™ modified polyphenylene ether (m-PPE) resin in North America.
Outstanding Heat Resistance and Dimensional Stability
"Bringing XYRON™ into our portfolio is an exciting development for Nexeo Plastics,
" said Paul Tayler, CEO of Nexeo Plastics. "Asahi Kasei's innovative approach to materials aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with a comprehensive range of high-performance solutions. We are excited to work together to provide the performance advantages that XYRON™ brings to the application needs of our customers in North America.
”
XYRON™
is a global resin brand known for its exceptional properties, making it an ideal choice for various applications, including automotive products
, electronics
, and other consumer goods
.
Key benefits of XYRON™ m-PPE resin include:
-
Outstanding heat resistance
-
Flame retardance
-
Exceptional electrical properties
-
Low moisture absorption
-
Dimensional stability
-
Excellent chemical resistance
“This partnership to distribute XYRON™ signifies our unwavering commitment to empowering our customers with a product that can meet a wide range of criteria,
” states Phani Nagaraj, vice president of Commercial Sales for APNA. “Together, we are setting a new standard in delivering value and solutions that address the pressing needs of today’s demanding applications. Whether it is a product that needs heat resistance, dimensional stability, or electrical properties, XYRON™ will be available through more channels.
”
Nexeo Plastics is committed to delivering exceptional service and technical expertise to its customers, and the partnership with APNA strengthens its ability to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by various businesses across North America.
Source: Nexeo Plastics