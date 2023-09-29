September's Polymer Research Breakthroughs: Unveiling the Future of Materials Science

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Cost Efficiency Creativity with Plastics Nanotechnologies
September witnessed a flurry of groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in the field of polymer research. These versatile materials have continued to captivate the scientific community with their wide-ranging applications, from healthcare to electronics and beyond.
Researchers made substantial progress in developing more environmentally friendly methods for polymer synthesis. Novel catalysts and techniques emerged, allowing for the production of polymers with reduced environmental impact. These innovations are in line with the growing demand for sustainable materials across industries.
In this comprehensive wrap-up, we delve into the most remarkable breakthroughs that unfolded during the month, shedding light on the innovative potential of polymers.
Recycling and Upcycling into Useful Products
New Project to Incorporate Recycled Plastic Waste into Asphalt for Roads
The RMIT University-led project will incorporate recycled plastic from consumer and industrial waste, including notoriously stubborn soft plastics, into asphalt as a performance enhancer
With Australians generating 2.6 million tonnes of plastic waste each year and landfill space expected to reach capacity by 2025, this project is helping to address an urgent challenge.
Project lead, RMIT associate professor Filippo Giustozzi, said the team will also produce best-practice guidelines on the use of recycled plastics in asphalt roads.
Inexpensive Method of Plastic Recycling Using Table Salt
Muhammad Rabnawaz, an associate professor in Michigan State University’s top-ranked School of Packaging and his colleagues showed that sodium chloride, table salt can outperform much more expensive materials being explored to help recycle plastics.
In earlier work, Rabnawaz and his team showed that copper oxide and table salt worked as catalysts to break down a plastic
known as polystyrene. Now, they’ve shown table salt alone can eliminate the wax byproduct in the pyrolysis of polyolefins, polymers that account for 60% of plastic waste.
Harvesting Hydrogen from Plastic Waste Using a Low Emissions Method
Rice University researchers have found a way to harvest hydrogen from plastic waste
using a low-emissions method that could more than pay for itself.
The researchers exposed plastic waste samples to rapid flash Joule heating for about four seconds, bringing their temperature up to 3100 degrees Kelvin. The process vaporizes the hydrogen present in plastics, leaving behind graphene ⎯ an extremely light, durable material made up of a single layer of carbon atoms.
Recycling Polyesters Using Hartshorn Salt
A group of young chemists from the University of Copenhagen has invented a green and surprisingly simple solution to recycle polyester using a single household ingredient, hartshorn salt
.
In the process, the hartshorn salt, also called ammonium bicarbonate, is broken down into ammonia, CO2
and water. The combination of ammonia and CO2
acts as a catalyst, triggering a selective depolymerization reaction that breaks down the polyester while preserving the cotton fibers. Although ammonia is toxic in isolation, when combined with CO2
, it becomes both environmentally friendly and safe for use. Due to the mild nature of the chemicals involved, the cotton fibers remain intact and in excellent condition.
Environment-friendly Solutions Tailored for Different Needs
Researchers Develop Biodegradable Self-healing Plastic
Konstanz chemists present the next generation of their mineral plastic
that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable.
Instead of petroleum-based ingredients such as polyacrylic acid, they now use polyglutamic acid. This natural biopolymer is readily available in large quantities and can even be obtained sustainably, for example from biotechnological production using microorganisms. A variety of microorganisms that already exist in the environment can degrade polyglutamic acid.
Optically Active Biodegradable Nanocomposite Film
Researchers have fabricated an optically active biodegradable nanocomposite film
with excellent mechanical properties that can be used as stretchable optical devices like flexible display, flexible organic LED, etc.
Their tests have proved superior optical, mechanical, and antimicrobial properties of the nanocomposite films under different heat treatments. The formation of the CuO nanoparticles inside the polymer matrix under heat treatment is confirmed by different spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. The evaluation of mechanical properties validated the formation of a highly flexible and robust nanocomposite film with tensile strength as high as 39 MPa and flexibility of 169% with copper chloride loading.
September's polymer research breakthroughs offer a glimpse into the limitless possibilities of these versatile materials. From addressing pressing environmental challenges to revolutionizing healthcare and technology, polymers continue to drive innovation across diverse fields. As researchers continue to explore the untapped potential of polymers, we can anticipate even more remarkable discoveries in the months and years ahead, ultimately shaping a brighter and more sustainable future.
