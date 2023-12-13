OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Novolex Introduces Food Packaging Containers with 10% PCR Content
Industry News

Novolex Introduces Food Packaging Containers with 10% PCR Content

Published on 2023-12-13. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics     Transparency   

Novolex Introduces Food Packaging Containers with 10% PCR ContentNovolex® is introducing food packaging containers that are both recyclable, where facilities exist, and made with a minimum 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Manufactured by Novolex brand Waddington® North America (WNA), the new products include various sizes of dessert cups, tamper-evident containers, cake containers and bakery clamshells.

Clear Containers with Tight Seals for Fresh Food


We are proud to add to our growing number of products manufactured with recycled content,” said Stephen Kapantais, director of Technology, Rigid Plastics at Novolex. “Sustainability is critical to the future of our industry, and we are committed to creating even more innovative products to reduce our impact on the environment and support the circular economy.

The newest products made with at least 10% PCR include:

  • Signature dessert cups: Designed to enhance dessert presentations, these transparent cups are available in three sizes and come with a universal lid. All are made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a strong, lightweight and recyclable plastic.
  • CakePak™ bases and lids: These clear containers offer the patented EZ Release™ system that features easy-to-use lift tabs, making the containers simple to open and seal. They offer different bases to fit various cake designs, with customization options available.
  • BreakAway™ tamper-evident containers: These clear containers keep food safe and secure with a tamper-evident feature indicating when the top has been removed. They also are stackable and available in various popular sizes and shapes.
  • Multi-use clamshells: These clear containers provide optimal product visibility and enhance food presentation. They also feature a secure closure that provides a tight seal to keep food fresh. The clamshells come in a variety of custom shapes and sizes, making them ideal for loaf cakes, cookies and more. 

Source: Novolex

Sustainability CHA Push title=Transparency CHA Push


Spotlight
Envalior
Solve medical device challenges while prioritizing sustainability
Embracing sustainability in the medical device market
Read More
Polymerize
Hands-on solution to overcome the pains of traditional R&D
Polymerize Labs is an innovative predictive AI solution
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top