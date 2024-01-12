Oerlikon HRSflow to Build New Hot Runner Production Plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy

TAGS: Automotive Machinery
The hot runner manufacturer Oerlikon HRSflow will start the construction of a new fully automated plant in San Polo di Piave (Italy) to expand its capacity to better serve its European partners.
The plant will increase Oerlikon HRSflow Italian output by +30% to meet growing demand in packaging, consumer goods and automotive sectors.
Retaining Position as a Valued Partner of European Mold Makers
Located in San Polo di Piave (Italy), near its two existing plants, the new facility will use the latest technologies in terms of organization, processes, and machinery to manufacture Oerlikon HRSflow’s expanded portfolio of hot runners, geared towards customers in the packaging, consumer goods and automotive sectors. The new plant is expected to start production by the end of 2024.
With this additional capacity, Oerlikon HRSflow aims to retain its technology leadership as a valued partner of European mold makers and end users in hot runners for multiple applications, while providing customers with the right flexibility and an even more reliable and faster service.
Oerlikon HRSflow CEO, Antonio Bortuzzo, states, “Our expansion in Italy enables us to stay close to our European partners, and to continue to provide and test innovative solutions in our facilities. We are committed to offering customers the highest technology and professional skills and to serving our European customers closely and sustainably.
”
Source: Oerlikon HRSflow