Study Finds PFAS Chemicals May be Linked to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

DZNE researchers provide evidence that traces of the widely used PFAS chemicals in human blood are associated with unfavorable lipid profiles and thus with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
The findings are based on data from more than 2,500 adults from Bonn and the Dutch municipality of Leiderdorp. PFAS were detected in the blood of nearly all study participants. The study results were published in the renowned scientific journal “Exposure and Health”.
Effects are More Pronounced in Younger Population
It is estimated that more than 10,000 different per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been developed since their invention in the 1950s. They are used in thousands of products ranging from cosmetics and dental floss to pan coatings and firefighting foams because of their water-, fat- and dirt-repellent properties. In addition to their basic chemical structure, PFASs have another thing in common: they are virtually non-degradable. They enter the human food chain primarily through groundwater.
The findings of the Bonn researchers are the latest contribution to the current debate on the effect of PFAS on human health. “We see clear signs of a harmful effect of PFAS on health. And we have found that at the same PFAS concentration in the blood, the negative effects are more pronounced in younger subjects than in older ones,
” says prof. Dr. Monique Breteler, director of Population Health Sciences at DZNE. The results of the current study also suggest that even relatively low PFAS concentrations in the blood are associated with unfavorable blood lipid profiles.
“Our data shows a statistically significant correlation between PFAS in the blood and harmful blood lipids linked to cardiovascular risk. The higher the PFAS level, the higher the concentration of these lipids. Taken strictly, this is not yet a proof that PFAS chemicals cause the unfavorable blood lipid profiles. However, the close correlation supports this suspicion. It is a strong argument for stricter regulation of PFAS in order to protect health,
” says the Bonn researcher. Strikingly, PFAS could be detected in the blood of almost all test subjects. Which means you cannot escape these chemicals. “Even if we don’t see an immediate health threat for the study participants we examined, the situation is still worrying. In the long term, the increased risk may very well have a negative impact on the heart and cardiovascular system,
” says Breteler.
Blood Samples from Bonn and the Netherlands
The current study was based on DZNE’s “Rhineland Study” – a population-based health study in the Bonn urban area – and the so-called NEO study from the Netherlands (“Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study”). Researchers from the DZNE collaborated with experts from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands. Blood samples from more than 2,500 men and women between the ages of 30 and 89 were included in the analyses. State-of-the-art technology was used. "The technology to analyze blood samples with the accuracy required for our research has only become available in the last few years,
" says DZNE scientist Elvire Landstra. Together with a colleague from Leiden, she is the first author of the current publication.
Proven Connection Between PFAS and Unfavorable Lipid Profiles
The blood samples were analyzed in detail using a sophisticated method known as mass spectrometry. In their analysis, the researchers focused on three of the most common types of PFAS – PFOA, PFOS and PFHxS – and also determined the concentration of 224 blood lipids, metabolites and amino acids. “With this ‘untargeted approach’ – an intentionally broad approach without a preconceived target – we were able to prove the connection between the PFAS concentration and a problematic profile of fatty substances, so-called lipids. These include the well-known cholesterol and various other blood lipids that are known to be risk factors for cardiovascular disease,
” says Elvire Landstra.
No significant differences were found between the samples from Bonn and Leiderdorp. “Our study is the most detailed on this topic to date and the one with the largest database. Previous studies had already suggested a correlation between PFAS and unhealthy blood lipids, but this link had never been as clear as in our study.
”
Future studies could focus on specific areas of the body, the Bonn researchers suggest. “We looked at the blood levels. In a next step, it would make sense to investigate the occurrence of PFAS in individual organs,
” Monique Breteler says.
