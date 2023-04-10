Polykemi Expands with a New Subsidiary in Mexico

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Swedish plastics compounder Polykemi AB continues to expand globally and March 1st, 2023, was the opening day of the new subsidiary – Polykemi Mexico.
“For many years, we have been supplying Mexican customers with high quality plastic raw materials both from our production facility in Ystad, Sweden, and from our partners in the USA. Now that our new production facility in Gastonia NC, USA is operational, it is a natural step in the globalization of the company to also establish a new Polykemi subsidiary with a sales office in Mexico
,” says Mattias Persson, sales manager Polykemi AB.
Polykemi has employed former partner Fernando Gonzalez to manage the new sales office, which is located in Mexico City.
“With more than 30 years of experience in the local plastics industry, together with a good knowledge of Polykemi’s products, Fernando will be able to provide customers and prospects in Mexico the same high level of service, support and professionalism that always characterizes Polykemi’s way of working,
” says Mattias Persson.
Polykemi Mexico will work hand in hand with Polykemi Inc. USA and from the new production facility in Gastonia NC, Polykemi will supply the North and South American markets with high quality customized plastic compounds based on both virgin and recycled plastic raw materials.
“With the environment in focus, we will continue to help our current customers and future prospects make the very best material choices for their applications. We welcome Fernando Gonzalez to the Polykemi family and wish him the best of luck,
” says Johan Hugoson, CEO of Polykemi Inc. USA.
Source: Polykemi