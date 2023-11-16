OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry News

Published on 2023-11-16. Edited By : SpecialChem

Polyplastics Develops Technology that Predicts Sink Marks in Its POM IM Parts Polyplastics has developed a technology that uses CAE analysis to predict sink marks in injection-molded DURACON® POM components.

This innovative technology predicts the risk of sink marks before the creation of molds, which can help to decrease the number of prototypes required, shorten the development cycle, and save energy.

Reduces Development Time, Costs, and Energy Consumption


In products with intricate shapes, the thickness distribution can lead to sink marks on the surface. In some cases, certain areas of the molded product cannot have sink marks due to dimensional accuracy requirements, sealing surface precision, or design parameters. It is critical to have a method to manage the factors responsible for sink mark formation and their location.

Toray has developed a new technology that combines flow and structural analysis to predict sink mark formation during resin curing. By considering shrinkage, elastic modulus, and pressure distribution, their technique can accurately predict sink marks before the molding process begins. This can reduce development time, costs, and energy consumption.

This technology has been validated with experimental results, confirming its high predictive accuracy, as seen in the figures below. They are also testing its capabilities for predicting vacuum void and sink mark formation in various shapes and materials. Additionally, they are developing a solution technology that takes into account fiber orientation, especially for anisotropic materials.

Source: Polyplastics
