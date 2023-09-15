OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry News

PT Trias Toyobo Astria to Double the BOPET Film Capacity with New Manufacturing Plant

Published on 2023-09-15. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

PT Trias Toyobo Astria to Double the BOPET Film Capacity with New Manufacturing FacilityPT Trias Toyobo Astria, a joint venture company of Japanese Toyobo Co., Ltd. and major Indonesian packaging film producer Pt. Trias Sentosa, Tbk., will open another facility to manufacture polyester films (BOPET).

The company, in operation since 2020, thus responds to an increased demand for high-quality, eco-friendly solutions in both, domestic and export markets.

Efficient and Energy-saving Production


The new line in Indonesia will be in operation in autumn 2025 and will more than double the company’s current capacity with various BOPET films, reducing the volume of packaging as well as films made with biomass or recycled materials.

Brückner’s line concept will ensure an efficient and energy-saving production at a highly stable quality level with the latest features, among others a brand-new chain track system for highest speeds up to 700 m/min.

Xaver Sedlmeier, sales director at Brueckner Group Asia-Pacific says, “Trias Toyobo Astria is known for the very highest film quality – and this is reflected in their demands on a technology partner. On the one hand, this makes us proud to be the chosen partner again, on the other hand, it challenges us to the utmost: in terms of project planning, equipment quality as well as commissioning. We look forward!

Source: Brückner Group
Sustainability CHA Push title=


