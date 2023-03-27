OK
  • PureCycle Selects Formerra as Distributor of Its Ultra-pure Recycled PP Resin
Industry News

PureCycle Selects Formerra as Distributor of Its Ultra-pure Recycled PP Resin

Published on 2023-03-27. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

PureCycle Selects Formerra as Distributor UPR PP ResinsPureCycle Technologies announced a new partnership with Formerra, an engineered materials distributor. Formerra will serve as the primary authorized North American distributor of PureCycle’s ultra-pure recycled (UPR) polypropylene resin, PureFive™.

Enabling a Truly Circular Economy


PureCycle resin is made using a patented process designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. PureCycle’s unique purification technology removes odor, color, and other impurities from polypropylene waste. This results in ultra-pure recycled plastic that can be recycled and reused, enabling a truly circular economy.

PureCycle resin is a like-virgin material, easily colorable, and is not only 100% recyclable, but also projected to use approximately 79% less energy than virgin resin. It’s also projected to release 35% fewer carbon emissions than new polypropylene manufacturing, further substantiating its sustainability benefits.

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson commented, “This is another key step in executing our global growth strategy. Formerra’s commitment to innovative approaches to complex end-market applications and strong dedication to sustainable solution-building is a perfect fit for our company. Our first purification line in Ironton, scheduled to be completed shortly, and the subsequent two lines planned in Augusta, are designed to produce more than 300 million pounds of UPR resin. We will rely on Formerra as a trusted distribution partner to help us reach new markets.

Cathy Dodd, Formerra CEO, added, “Addressing the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges is a responsibility we all share. We are excited to bring PureCycle resin to our expansive materials lineup, because this material aligns with our strengths - ingenuity, technical expertise, and sustainable growth. Our customers will now have a game-changing solution to help them meet their environmental sustainability goals. In addition, our experienced technical team will be able to work with PureCycle to customize the material to meet specific customer needs.

Source: PureCycle Technologies
sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=


