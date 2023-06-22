OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Röhm Signs Agreement to Acquire Functional Forms Business Unit of SABIC
Industry News

Röhm Signs Agreement to Acquire Functional Forms Business Unit of SABIC

Published on 2023-06-22. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:   Transparency   

Röhm Signs Agreement to Acquire Functional Forms Business Unit of SABICIn June 2023, Röhm signed the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Functional Forms, the polycarbonate-based films and sheet business unit of SABIC. Röhm, which is backed by global private equity firm Advent International, had already announced its intention to purchase the unit in December 2022.

Strengthens Röhm's Position in Transparent Sheets


This acquisition is a milestone on our road towards becoming a world-leading multi-materials manufacturer of high quality, transparent films and sheet”, says the CEO of Röhm, Michael Pack. “Our customers will now be able to acquire leading PLEXIGLAS® / ACRYLITE® and LEXAN™ products out of one hand and can draw on unparalleled technical and application expertise.”

Röhm’s PLEXIGLAS® / ACRYLITE® brand is representing one of the world’s highest-quality and most versatile acrylic products. The acquisition of Functional Forms from SABIC not only further strengthens Röhm's position in transparent sheets, but also strengthens its position in films and transportation.

The high-quality polycarbonate films and sheets produced by the Functional Forms business unit are primarily sold under the name LEXAN™, a world-leading brand of polycarbonate. “With our strong branded products, expanded product offering and technical expertise, we will become the preferred partner in the market for high-quality transparent sheet and films”, says Pack.

Completion of the acquisition ('closing') is expected in H1/2024.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.

Source: Röhm
transparency-cha-push


Spotlight
Clariant
Halogen-free flame retardants make electric cars safer & lighter
Learn more about Clariant’s Exolit® range for EV applications
Read More
DSM
Build safer, lighter and more sustainable electric vehicles
Reach your sustainability, safety and lightweighting goals
Read More
Achieve™ Advanced PP
Looking for lightweight vehicle components?
Learn about AchieveTM Advanced PP8285E1
Read More
XAREC™
XAREC™: A semi-crystalline polystyrene for high-performance applications
Join Idemitsu on June 28 to learn more about XAREC™ & its applications
Read More
XAREC™ SPS
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice for automotive parts
Xarec™ SPS is ideal for manufacturing of electrical & automotive parts
Read More
Toray Resin Mexico
Sustainable, superior-quality engineering resins
Stable and timely supply of high-quality engineering resins
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top