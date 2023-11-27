Röhm and SABIC’s Functional Forms Business Unit to Merge to Form POLYVANTIS

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics
POLYVANTIS will be a new global player in the acrylics and polycarbonate film and sheet industry, formed as a result of the merger of Röhm’s Acrylic Products business unit and SABIC’s Functional Forms business.
To Create Holistic Solutions for Customers Worldwide
POLYVANTIS will offer products such as films, sheets, pipes & rods and will serve a multitude of segments, including building & construction, transportation & aviation, electrical & electronics, automotive and home & garden. POLYVANTIS’ global organization with sales of ca. $700m will have a workforce of about 1,500 employees and 16 production sites across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
In December 2022, Röhm
signed an agreement to acquire SABIC’s Functional Forms Division for polycarbonate film and sheet products globally. The carve-out of Acrylic Products business from Röhm and of Functional Forms business from SABIC, and closing of the deal with SABIC is expected around Q2‘24, subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals.
“For the first time, customers will be able to obtain superior products, including PLEXIGLAS® / ACRYLITE®, LEXAN™ films and sheets from a single source. This merger will allow the two businesses to achieve more together than they could ever do alone, and we are committed to accelerate growth further. POLYVANTIS will combine the innovative strength and technological expertise of both business units and create holistic solutions for customers worldwide,
” says Ronald Ayles, managing partner at the financial sponsor Advent International.
POLYVANTIS Reflects Diversity of Products in the Field of Polymers
Long-term license agreements have been concluded with both Röhm and SABIC for the respective brands in their segment. The PLEXIGLAS®
/ ACRYLITE®
molding compounds business will remain at Röhm as the polycarbonate LEXAN™ resin
business will remain with SABIC.
“The name POLYVANTIS reflects the aspiration to become a leading multi-material supplier of film and sheet products with a strong market presence,
” says Michael Pack, CEO of Röhm. The name “POLYVANTIS” combines the Greek prefix “Poly”, meaning “many”, with the Italian “avanti” or the French “avant”, both of which mean “forward”. This reflects the diversity of products and the pursuit of progress in the field of polymers and related materials.
“POLYVANTIS will remain closely associated with Röhm and SABIC thanks to the shared brands and long-term agreements. We look forward to the future partnership and are convinced that new market opportunities will open up for POLYVANTIS,
” says Pack.
Source: Röhm