SABIC Signs MoU with Pashupati Group to Develop Local Recycling Opportunities in India

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
SABIC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pashupati Group. The MoU aims to develop local recycling opportunities in India. It will also expand SABIC’s global network of qualified recycling partners.
Pashupati Group is an Indian recycler of plastic waste and supplier of high quality recycled products, including polyolefin pellets and recycled packaging bags, with operations in North, West & Southern parts of India.
Advanced Recycling Project to Turn Used Plastic into Pyrolysis Oil
Under the MoU, both companies will share best practices. They will exchange knowledge on the various processes of used plastic material. This includes developing methods to add value in processing using virgin polyolefin and recycled polyolefin for both compounded and non-compounded finished products.
Sanjay Mishra, general manager, Engineering Thermoplastics & Performance Polymers at SABIC, states, “We are very pleased about collaborating with Pashupati Group. This is a crucial first step in our efforts to support and accelerate the transformation of India’s plastics economy towards circularity. At the same time, it expands our collaboration with experienced local recyclers in Asia as we are continuously sourcing valuable feedstock to meet the growing demand for our TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio of recycled, circular polymers.
Under the terms of the MoU, Pashupati, will bring in its expertise in the mechanical and chemical processing of used plastic. SABIC will focus on the marketing and sales of recycled products. The agreement also provides for an advanced recycling
project to convert used plastic into pyrolysis oil. SABIC will then use this oil to produce certified circular polymers with the same performance properties as virgin plastics.
Bankey Goenka, managing director at Pashupati Group, adds, “This MOU is an amalgamation of two champions in their own fields: Pashupati Group, a leader in plastic recycling providing quality recyclates (PET & Polyolefin) including recyclates from mountain and ocean bound plastics to the global market with a proven track record over two decades, and SABIC, a market leader driving innovative products and solutions for a circular plastics economy. This is a testament to the commitment of both SABIC and Pashupati Group towards the circular economy and contributing to the conservation of our planet
Polymers from Ocean-bound Plastics
This MoU follows SABIC's 2021 collaboration with Malaysia-based plastics recycling company HHI. The aim was to produce polymers from recovered ocean-bound and ocean plastics. The polymers have since been used to manufacture new products. These include the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse and the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock.
SABIC's TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio
and services include certified circular polymers. It also includes design for recyclability and mechanically recycled products. In addition, it offers certified renewable polymers from bio-based feedstocks and closed-loop initiatives. The goal is to recycle plastic back into high quality applications and help prevent valuable used plastics from becoming waste.
Source: SABIC