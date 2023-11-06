SCGC and Global House Partner to Transform Used Plastics into Eco-friendly Plastic Bags

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
SCG Chemicals, or SCGC has partnered with Global House, a one-stop shop for construction materials and home decor. The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a project titled "Closed Loop Collaboration for Circularity."
This initiative aims to transform used plastics from Global House retail stores and distribution centers into environmentally friendly plastic bags using SCGC's High Quality PCR from SCGC GREEN POLYMER™.
Preventing Leakage into the Environment
This effort ensures that plastics are fully recycled, preventing leakage into the environment and emphasizing optimal resource utilization following the principles of the Circular Economy. Starting this October, the environmentally friendly plastic bag will be piloted at the Global House major store in Roi Et Province.
Tanawong Areeratchakul, CEO and president of SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited (SCGC), commented, "SCGC actively promotes and drives the principles of the Circular Economy in collaboration with all sectors. Our focus is on reintroducing used plastics into the closed-loop recycling system, which is the essence of the Circular Economy
."
Witoon Suriyawanakul, CEO of Siam Global House Public Company Limited, commented, "It is a significant milestone for Global House to partner with SCGC, the expert in green polymer innovations, in driving our environmental policies. We conduct our business aligned with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and are committed to achieving net zero, aiming to neutralize our greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
"
"This closed-loop recycling project involves taking leftover film and packaging plastics from Global House's distribution centers and stores, recycling them, and manufacturing them into 'Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags.' This move aligns with the Circular Economy principles, helping reduce environmental issues while improving people's quality of life and fostering tangible positive change for Thailand. We will initially introduce these environmentally-friendly bags at the Global House major store in Roi Et Province, with plans to expand this initiative in the future.
"
Furthermore, this collaboration signifies a pioneering move towards closed-loop recycling. Narai Pak Company Limited, one of Thailand's major plastic bag manufacturers, will mold and produce these environmentally friendly plastic bags.
Source: SCG Chemicals