OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • SK Geo Centric Signs MoU with Amcor to Supply Advanced Recycling Plastics
Industry News

SK Geo Centric Signs MoU with Amcor to Supply Advanced Recycling Plastics

Published on 2023-10-30. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

SK Geo Centric Signs MoU with Amcor to Supply Advanced Recycling Plastics SK Geo Centric joined hands with global packaging company, Amcor, for advanced recycled material that will be produced from 2025.

SK Geo Centric is in the process of establishing the world’s first integrated waste plastic recycling complex, the Ulsan ARC (Advanced Recycling Cluster), and plans to begin selling the recycled materials produced at the complex.

To Supply Access to PE and PP Made from Pyrolysis Oil


On October 26, SK Geo Centric announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Amcor to source advanced recycled material reusing pyrolysis oil derived from waste plastic.

Pyrolysis oil is an oil extracted by melting plastic waste, including vinyl, which is normally disposed of by landfills or incineration. After conducting a series of post-processing techniques, it became possible to produce products of the same quality as those derived from crude oil.

The two companies reached an agreement that SK Geo Centric will supply access to polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) made from the pyrolysis oil produced at the Ulsan ARC to Amcor beginning in 2025. Amcor will offer more sustainable packaging solutions containing this recycled material suitable for food and healthcare customers.

Plan to Introduce Various Recycling Technologies to Ulsan ARC


Amcor is one of the global leaders in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor team members generated $14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries.

The number of companies pre-ordering from SK Geo Centric’s Ulsan ARC is expected to increase continually. SK Geo Centric plans to introduce various recycling technologies to the Ulsan ARC, including depolymerization and ultra-pure PP extraction technologies, enabling the recycling of various types of waste plastic (an annual scale of 320,000 tons). Consequently, various global companies with a demand for recycled plastic materials are seeking opportunities for collaboration by reaching out to SK Geo Centric.

SK Geo Centric CEO Na Kyung-soo said, “We are pleased to begin a collaboration based on products produced from the Ulsan ARC with Amcor, a leading global packaging company. We will continue to contribute to the establishment of a circular economy by expanding the supply chain where pyrolysis oil is applied all the way to the final consumer product packaging.”

Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific president Mike Cash said, “Our ability to deliver more sustainable packaging solutions containing recycled material is increasingly important to customers in all consumer categories. These partnerships will help enable Amcor to unlock opportunities for food and healthcare customers to leverage recycled content in their packaging, and will also foster a circular economy by significantly reducing the need for virgin plastic.

Source: SK Geo Centric
Sustainability CHA Push title=


Spotlight
Envalior snip
Explore Envalior’s Novamid® ES110J: Easy molding polyamide
Unleash the power of innovation in injection molding
Read More
Discover XAREC™ SPS for heat & chemical resistant lightweight parts
XAREC™ SPS for the manufacturing of electrical & automotive parts
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
ETERNALAST® TPU for boosting your mechanical strength & durability
ETERNALAST® TPU gives excellent resistance to abrasion and wear
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top