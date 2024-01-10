Researchers Develop Smart Nanocomposites for Thermoelectric Devices

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics Thermoplastic Composites Nanotechnologies Automotive
Recently developed, easy-to-process, self-supporting and flexible nonwoven nanocomposite sheets demonstrate excellent thermoelectric properties combined with good mechanical robustness.
A recent paper in ACS Applied Nano Materials described how researchers combined a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) with TUBALL™ graphene nanotubes to fabricate a nanocomposite material capable of harvesting electrical energy from sources of waste heat.
Opportunity to Replace Current TEG Materials with Sustainable Ones
Thanks to their high aspect ratio and specific surface area, graphene nanotubes provide TPU with electrical conductivity, making it possible to achieve high thermoelectrical performance while maintaining or improving mechanical properties. “Stiffness, strength, and tensile toughness were improved by 7, 25, and 250 times compared to buckypapers, respectively. Nanocomposite sheet shows low electrical resistivity of 7.5*10-3 Ohm×cm, high Young’s modulus of 1.8 GPa, failure strength of 80 MPa, and elongation at break of 41%,
” said Dr. Beate Krause, group leader, Leibniz-Institut für Polymerforschung Dresden e. V.
Graphene nanotubes, being a fundamentally new material, provide an opportunity to replace current TEG materials with more environmentally friendly ones. The sensors powered by such thermoelectric generators could act as a “smart skin” for vehicles and buildings, providing sensoring capabilities to monitor performance and prevent potential issues before they lead to breakdowns, ensuring optimal operational efficiency.
In aircraft, no-wire nanocomposites could serve as stand-alone sensors for monitoring deicing systems, eliminating the need for an extensive network of electrical cables. The high flexibility, strength, and reliability of graphene nanotube-enabled thermoelectric materials also extend their applications into the realm of smart wearable and medical devices.
Source: OCSiAl