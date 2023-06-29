Solvay and Partners to Boost Development of Sustainable Aviation Solutions

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
Solvay, a global market player in composite and polymer materials, has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Ascendance Flight Technologies, a pioneering aviation startup located in Toulouse, France.
This agreement will see Solvay, Ascendance Flight Technologies and Airborne collaborate on strategic innovation and the acceleration toward sustainable aviation solutions. By leveraging the synergy of their combined expertise in advanced materials and aircraft engineering, the partnership will drive the development and implementation of game-changing technologies in the aviation industry.
Reducing Environmental Impact of Aviation Industry
“As the world continues to address the challenges posed by climate change, the aviation sector faces increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact
,” states Gerald Perrin, EMEA Business manager for Solvay. “We are delighted to combine our strengths and resources with Ascendance Flight Technologies in our joint pursuit to create a spearheading force for positive change in the aviation industry.
”
With its extensive experience in providing advanced materials and sustainable chemistries, Solvay is ideally positioned to support the industry's transition toward more sustainable aviation. Ascendance Flight Technologies is known for its groundbreaking work in developing next-generation sustainable aviation platforms, such as the company’s ATEA hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and STERNA hybrid electric propulsion technology. Airborne is a leader in the industrialization of composites and is unique in the way they combine digital automation systems as well as aerospace-qualified manufacturing services.
Solvay’s role under the collaboration agreement is targeted at delivering significant breakthrough solutions through close collaboration in these key areas:
-
Advanced Composite Material, Structural Adhesives and Polymers to achieve superior performance, durability and lightweighting for enhanced safety, efficiency, and sustainability of future aircraft
-
Sustainability Solutions integrating Solvay’s products into Ascendance Flight Technologies sustainable aviation platforms to help minimize their carbon footprint and environmental impact
“We know that no one can bring aviation to a new era alone, which is why we are collaborating with some of the brightest partners in the market to make cleaner aviation a reality together,
” comments Jean-Christophe Lambert, CEO of Ascendance Flight Technologies. “Solvay’s comprehensive know-how in advanced materials and their dedication to sustainability will help us address the environmental challenges faced by our industry and shape the future of air transportation with greener and more efficient aircraft. Airborne's capability in both the manufacturing of aerospace structures and the industrialization for high volume manufacturing will help to close the gap between fast prototyping and making the right choices for future manufacturing
."
Airborne CTO Marcus Kremers comments, "This partnership highlights the composite industry’s need to bring design, materials and processing expertise together at an early stage. Too often, the initial focus is on prototyping, and only later are the right materials, processes and automation defined which unfortunately impacts the development stage. Here we are ensuring that all aspects are taken into consideration from the start, setting us up for success
."
Source: Solvay