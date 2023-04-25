Solvay Extends Partnership with GKN Aerospace to Explore TPCs for Aerospace Structures

TAGS: Thermoplastic Composites Cost Efficiency Part Design & Manufacturing
Solvay and GKN Aerospace have signed an extension to their 2017 collaboration agreement.
Under the agreement, both businesses are developing a joint thermoplastic composites (TPC) roadmap to explore new materials and manufacturing processes for aerospace structures, while jointly targeting future strategic high-rate programs. In addition, Solvay will remain a GKN Aerospace preferred supplier for TPC materials.
One-shot Manufacturing Process for Lighter Parts
Over the past six years, Solvay and GKN Aerospace have engaged on successful projects such as a TPC wing rib program where the use of TPC and a one-shot manufacturing process enabled the development of a lighter and cost competitive part; as well as the development of a cost-effective AFP TPC fuselage panel opening the door to primary structure applications.
“We are excited to continue collaborating with GKN Aerospace,
” said Fabrizio Ponte, head of Solvay Thermoplastic Platform. “Going forward our teams will specifically work on next generation TPC materials and processes for aerospace applications including commercial aviation and Advanced Air Mobility. Our particular focus on high-rate manufacturing solutions for medium and large structures
Arnt Offringa, director of GKN Aerospace’s Global Technology Centre in the Netherlands said, “We are delighted to renew our agreement with Solvay. Lightweight technologies will play a key role in the journey to more sustainable aviation and working together has strengthened our technology leadership in thermoplastic innovation. Collaboration will be vital as we continue to push the boundaries of technology in order to meet our sustainability targets.
GKN Aerospace is an industry leader in the use of TPC on aircraft and Solvay's PEKK composites and PEKK films play an important role in supporting GKN Aerospace's TPC development activities.
Source: Solvay