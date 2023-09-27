Solvay's PPS Plants in Texas and Belgium Obtain ISCC-PLUS Mass-balance Certification

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Appliances
Solvay has announced that its polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) production at Borger, Texas, and its Ryton® PPS ECHO compounding at Kallo-Beveren, Belgium, have obtained independent mass balance (MB) certification under the widely recognized International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS) scheme of accreditation.
Meets Sustainability Goals without Compromising Performance
These products offer the same technical qualities as comparable virgin PPS resins, which eliminates the need for re-validation and makes these bio-circular PPS products particularly attractive to manufacturers seeking a smooth and reliable transition to more sustainable and eco-responsible materials.
“Our mass balanced PPS grades meet with customers’ increasing efforts to reduce their scope 3 emissions and carbon footprint without compromising processability or end-use performance,
” comments Ysée Génot, E-Mobility and Sustainability Marketing manager.
Ryton®
PPS compounds are widely used in automotive, electrical/electronics and appliances, where they meet especially high thermal and mechanical performance requirements. They have a long history of replacing metals and thermosets, reducing fuel consumption and costs while improving system integration.
Solvay's Ryton® Product Range
Source: Solvay