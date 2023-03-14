tide Appoints Sukano to Distribute Its Blockchain Traceable Ocean Bound rPET Material

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Sukano and Tide Ocean SA (#tide), the label of trust for ocean-bound plastics, are teaming up to support a common goal: Re-using ocean-bound socially collected plastic to produce premium raw materials for sustainable products.
With this agreement, Sukano becomes a global resin distributor and exclusive masterbatch partner for #tide’s blockchain traceable ocean bound rPET material. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a durable, safe, and lightweight material whose versatility and malleability have allowed the creation of a myriad of products essential in our everyday life.
Transforming Waste into Premium Raw Material
Unfortunately, the mismanagement of plastic waste has led to environmental and social challenges. #tide, together with the Swiss University of Applied Sciences IWK, has developed a mechanical process to regenerate the molecular chains of damaged ocean-bound plastic waste and transform these into a premium raw material, In addition to developing the material, #tide is making a positive impact by collecting and upcycling ocean-bound plastic, not only for the environment but also for local communities through job creation , building warehouses and establishing educational programs.
The two partners are fully convinced that all industry players must work hand in hand and act today to achieve a successful transition to a circular economy. The partnership between #tide and Sukano opens new doors to broaden the use of this award-winning material. This not only offers a resin with a major impact on reduced carbon emissions, but also with Sukano as the global resin distributor as well as additive and color masterbatch and compounds specialist, a one-stop-shop to introduce this valuable material into new market segments and various end applications through polymer modification.
“Joining forces with likeminded brands and organizations is the only way we can solve plastic pollution once and for all
,” states Marc Krebs, CCO at Tide Ocean SA. “With Sukano as a partner we can have an even bigger impact by offering our material to a broader market.
”
Up to 80% of Carbon Footprint Reduction
According to #tide, by choosing ocean bound rPET over virgin PET, customers can reduce their carbon footprint by 80%, based on the LCA conducted by Carbotech, an external and independent consultancy, based in Switzerland. The collaboration offers a solution to the market that can make significant contributions towards the transition to a climate-neutral, circular economy by reducing the dependency on virgin resources, reducing GHG emissions, and minimizing the environmental impact.
#tide uses state-of-the-art blockchain technology to seamlessly and stringently track their material flows. Each step of the material’s journey is documented, from the moment a piece of ocean-bound plastic waste is picked up by one of the collectors, to the moment when the upcycled plastic granules are shipped to #tide’s customers. This data, including photos, dates, volumes, and info about the individual processing steps, is saved on a public blockchain for maximum transparency and security.
This tracking can be extended downstream to include further production and fully integrated in the communication facing the end consumer at retail stage thus providing unmatched supply chain transparency, or as we aim, a product passport Tide endeavors to minimize shipping with its strategy to serve markets with regionalized supply chains and the plastic ideally being processed close to the source. However, some transports cannot be avoided. In order to offer customers a complete sustainable socially sourced material, #tide partnered with the Swiss non-profit myclimate, the world leader in voluntary CO2
compensation measures, to offset those greenhouse gas emissions.
The partnership between #tide and Sukano is in line with Sukano’s recently announced commitment to Fondation Jan and Oscar. The Foundation has been a close partner of #tide from the very beginning. They have jointly built the Social Enterprise Ranong Recycle for Environment (RRE), where they collect ocean-bound plastic waste in Ranong province for recycling. Through the social enterprise they provide jobs, education and new sources of income for vulnerable people and communities in southern Thailand.
“At Sukano, we believe that nature and the environment are not inexhaustible resources, and require protection and rational use
,” states Norman Egger, global board member at Sukano. “By partnering with #tide and the Fondation Jan & Oscar, we are working proactively to protect the planet by promoting sustainability, circularity and social development for all
.”
Reducing Impact of Plastics Before they Reach the Ocean
Sukano leverages its longstanding expertise in the PET masterbatch industry and understands the challenges of introducing a new material into a customer’s portfolio. Therefore, Sukano additive and color masterbatches are tailored based on the customers’ needs and the technical requirements of the end application. Sukano’s top-notch and readily available in-house technical and analytical center allows for pre-testing and offers fact-based decision-making. In addition, it speeds up time to market and accuracy on all new product launches of its customers and partners. All masterbatches are designed for circularity and adhere to strict Design and Innovation principles set by the company.
80% of the plastics in the ocean come from land-based activities. Through limited resources for trash disposal or improper collection, littering or heavy rains which provoke landslides, plastic can be carried into streams, rivers and eventually to the ocean. Once the plastic is in our oceans, it flows on currents all across the world. Even uninhabited islands become dumping grounds for plastic when the waste gets washed up on the coast. Because it is very challenging to retrieve plastic from the ocean once it has entered it, the better strategy is to prevent plastic waste from entering open waters in the first place.
#tide partners with carefully vetted social enterprises, foundations, and local communities, to collect and sort plastic waste to close the circle of plastic waste pollution. They organize beach clean-ups and pay fair wages to waste pickers and fishermen collecting plastics. Thus, they not only secure themselves a steady source of raw material but also help set up a resilient waste management infrastructure with high involvement of the local population.
