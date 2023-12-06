OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Sulzer Launches Licensed Technology to Manufacture PCL, a Biodegradable Polyester
Industry News

Sulzer Launches Licensed Technology to Manufacture PCL, a Biodegradable Polyester

Published on 2023-12-06. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics    3D Printing    Medical   

Sulzer Launches Licensed Technology to Manufacture PCL, a Biodegradable PolyesterSulzer is launching a new end-to-end licensed technology – CAPSUL™ – for the continuous manufacturing of polycaprolactone (PCL), a biodegradable polyester often used in the packaging, textile, agricultural and horticultural industries.

Includes All Purification and Polymerization Steps


The CAPSUL™ solution enables optimal process performance for production of premier quality PCL grades at competitive rates. It joins Sulzer’s existing offering in renewable and circular plastic technologies, including polylactic acid (PLA) process technology.

Sulzer Chemtech’s CAPSUL™ PCL technology includes all purification and polymerization steps as part of a fully integrated, highly efficient and continuous process. Building on Sulzer’s expertise in separation and reaction processes, the new biopolymer technology is highly adaptable to a broad range of industrial scales that can help drive adoption of biodegradable and compostable PCL. Key applications for high-quality PCL include consumer packaging, 3D printing, footwear, agricultural films, textiles, and medical devices.

Uwe Boltersdorf, Chemtech Division president at Sulzer, comments, “As a biodegradable polymer, PCL has a crucial role to play in the reduction of plastic waste. We look forward to enabling the larger scale production of PCL from conventional and more renewable resources, as we continue to support industry stakeholders leverage their competitive edge in sustainability.

Source: Sulzer
Sustainability CHA Push title=3Dprinting-channelsmedical-channel-new


Spotlight
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top