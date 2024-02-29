Syensqo and TOMRA Partner to Improve Sorting of Multilayer PVDC Packaging Waste

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Syensqo and TOMRA have joined forces. The partnership is to demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility of separating and sorting multi-component plastic structures in which polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) serves as a barrier layer.
Selectivity Rate of More than 95% when Sorting from LDPE Monolayer Stream
The partners developed a joint set of experiments with multilayer samples of commercial packaging waste. These samples consisted of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and Syensqo’s Ixan®
PVDC. The results have proven that multilayer films containing PVDC can be separated from mixed plastic waste. It can be done using industrial sorting equipment to achieve clean-grade polyolefin and PVDC recycling streams.
“The overall target of this project was to challenge major industry standards which claim that multilayer PVDC films cannot be sorted out of multilayer packaging structures. Our experiments have demonstrated the contrary. It sends a clear message to the packaging and recycling industry that it can be done, notably with good accuracy and repeatability using existing industrial technology,
” Federico Baruffi, global marketing manager, Specialty Polymers Syensqo.
The positive results apply to markets that are currently generating multi-layer mixed plastic waste containing PVDC. This includes shrink films in consumer and food packaging.
“One of the concerns in the recycling industry was the reliable identification of polymeric waste with PVDC content. By combining our advanced optical and near-infrared detection systems, we managed to achieve a selectivity rate of more than 80% when sorting from post-consumer plastic mix. It was more than 95% when sorting from LDPE monolayer stream. This is yet another example of what today's technology, in this case our AUTOSORT™, can already do,
” Marco Gregori, area sales manager Italy at TOMRA Recycling Sorting.
Altogether, these results have extended the scope of mixed plastic waste suitable for recycling to a wide range of multi-layer structures containing PVDC. The joint project between Syensqo and TOMRA is also considered a role model of advancing the circularity of the plastics industry. It is because of the dedicated research and development of industry partners who share similar values.
Source: Syensqo