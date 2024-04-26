Technip Energies and Anellotech Partner to Develop Innovative Recycling Technology

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) and Anellotech, Inc. (Anellotech) announced they have signed a global joint development agreement to work cooperatively to further develop and then license Anellotech’s Plas-TCat™ process.
It is a one-step thermal-catalytic recycling technology that converts mixed plastic wastes back into its constituent basic chemicals. The chemicals with a specific focus are benzene, toluene, and xylene (BTX) that can be used to make most virgin plastics.
Can Feed All Major Plastics with Predictable End-product Yields
The companies will bring their combined process technology expertise and know-how to complete comprehensive performance trials at Anellotech’s 100 tonnes/year nameplate feed rate demonstration plant in Silsbee, Texas. It will incorporate Technip Energies’ downstream processing units. It will lead to a process design for use by Technip Energies in its role as the global Plas-TCat™ licensor.
The Plas-TCat™ process can feed all major plastics with predictable end-product yields. This process can reduce CO2
emission up to 50% compared to the production of virgin monomers in naphtha crackers.
Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity at Technip Energies said, “Technip Energies is delighted to work with Anellotech to advance the Plas-TCat™ process. Anellotech’s technology brings a new pathway towards solving the plastic waste problem, converting the mixed plastic wastes into useful end products. For us, this is another opportunity to contribute to the circular economy, including now in Japan.
David Sudolsky, founder, president and CEO of Anellotech, stated “Anellotech looks forward to engaging with Technip Energies, a global leader in petrochemical, fluid catalytic cracking, refining and steam cracker technologies. This collaboration will provide the scalable, cost-efficient, attractive LCA solution needed to address plastic sustainability. Together with our strategic funding partner R Plus Japan Ltd., we will work towards accelerating the global licensing and commercialization of the Plas-TCat™ process.
Source: Technip Energies