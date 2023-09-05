OK
  • Teijin to Sell Its Subsidiary of Composites Business in Japan
Teijin to Sell Its Subsidiary of Composites Business in Japan

Published on 2023-09-05. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive     Thermoplastic Composites   

Teijin to Sell Its Subsidiary of Composites Business in Japan Teijin Limited announced that it has agreed to sell its entire stake in GH Craft Co., Ltd., an equity-method subsidiary of Teijin’s composites business in Japan, to TIP composite Co., Ltd. Teijin signed the share transfer agreement.

Deterioration in the Business Environment due to Certain Factors


Teijin acquired GH Craft in July 2008 as part of its downstream strategy. Leveraging its superior technological capabilities, GH Craft has been involved in the design, prototyping, and evaluation of composite materials centered on highly demanding applications for the aerospace, railway, and automotive industries. As one of Teijin’s composites business hubs in Japan, GH Craft earned the trust of customers.

Since acquiring its North American business in 2017, Teijin has been expanding the automotive composites business. However, the business has significantly fallen short of its expected profit levels due to factors such as a deterioration in the business environment due to semiconductor and labor shortages and raw material price rises. In response, Teijin has been concentrating the resources on its base in North America as its key region to implement measures to improve profitability. Under these circumstances, Teijin has decided to sell GH Craft while considering the company's further growth.

TIP composite manufactures and sells composite materials for a wide range of industries, including aerospace and industrial. TIP composite has already collaborated on selected projects with GH Craft. Now, by obtaining GH Craft's knowledge and technology, TIP composite is expected to grow its business significantly.

Equity-method Subsidiary to be Transferred


- GH Craft Co., Ltd.
Name   GH Craft Co., Ltd. 
Head office location  733 Itazuma, Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture 
Name and title of the representative  Yoichi Suyama, President and Representative Director 
Description of business  Design, development, prototyping, production and sales of next-generation lightweight structural products using advanced composite technology 
Share capital  JPY 100 million 
Month of incorporation  August 1972 
Number of employees  Approximately 70 
Shareholding ratio  Teijin Limited 99.1%, employee shareholders 0.9% 


- TIP Composite Co., Ltd.
Name   TIP Composite Co., Ltd. 
Head office location  3967-19 Minami Nishihara, Wada, Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture 
Name and title of the representative  Akira Ninomiya, President & CEO 
Description of business  Design, manufacture and sale of fiber reinforced plastic molded products 
Share capital  JPY 75 million 
Month of incorporation  August 1970 
Number of employees  Approximately 19 
Shareholding ratio  Tomei Industry Co., Ltd. 100% 


The share transfer is scheduled for September 7, 2023. The impact of this transaction on Teijin’s consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, is expected to be minor.

Source: Teijin Limited

